Thursday, October 25 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Defendant in Smaller MS-13 Gang Case Takes Plea Deal

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 25, 2018 | 11:26 a.m.

A man indicted for his role in a series of crimes in Santa Maria linked to the violent international criminal gang known as MS-13 has taken a plea deal giving him an 8-year prison sentence.

Rafael Lainez Castro, 33, pleaded no contest in Santa Barbara County Superior Court after months of negotiations between his attorney, Gary Dunlap, and the prosecution team, led by Ann Bramsen and Kelly Scott from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The plea deal includes one count of criminal street gang conspiracy and a special allegation for offering to furnish a gun.

He was sentenced to six years in state prison plus waived his two years of credit for time served in Santa Barbara County Jail since his arrest in 2016, adding up to an eight-year sentence.

The charges stem from Operation Matador, undertaken in March 2016, and followed by the Santa Barbara County Criminal Grand Jury handing down indictments.

In one case, 12 men face 50 felony counts linked to 10 homicides and other crimes in the Santa Maria Valley. That case has yet to go to trial.

A second case indicted five others, including Castro, for lesser crimes.

With Castro taking a plea deal, that leaves two defendants remaining for the smaller case, including one man only taken into custody earlier this year. 

One more defendant remains outstanding in the smaller case, but authorities have remained mum about his whereabouts.

The remaining 14 defendants and attorneys in both cases return to court in mid-November.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 