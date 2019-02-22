Domestic Violence Solutions Raises Awareness, Spreads Hope at 11th Annual Luncheon

More than 200 people gathered at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore on Feb. 10 for Domestic Violence Solutions’ 11th Annual Luncheon: It takes more than a village ... it takes a community.

It was an afternoon filled with celebration and inspiration, highlighting the collaboration among all of the nonprofit organizations that serve victims and survivors of domestic violence and their families in Santa Barbara County. This event was made possible by “Community Sponsor” AGIA, in memory of John Wigle.

The program began with a warm welcome from Virginia Benson Wigle, the luncheon event chair.

Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, one of Domestic Violence Solutions’ founding members, took the stage next. She introduced the luncheon honorees: the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney, Joyce Dudley and its Victim-Witness Assistance Program. Victim-Witness Assistance Program staff who accepted the award included Megan Rheinschild, Victim-Witness Program director, Joan Fairfield, Terry Lopez, Lourdes Negrete and Samantha Zaragoza.

Julie Capritto, Domestic Violence Solutions’ emeritus board president, introduced Jan Campbell, executive director. She gave an inspiring keynote speech detailing the inner workings of Domestic Violence Solutions and the importance of community. She honored 19 representatives from various community partner agencies with a toast and acknowledgement.

Passion speaker America Preciado, a domestic violence survivor and Domestic Violence Solutions alumni, shared her story next. She addressed the crowd about her own journey of intimate partner violence and the effects on her and her children. America is a strong and courageous woman and is a fighter for all of those facing domestic violence.

The event not only generated awareness and spread hope, but also raised much-needed funds with a closing paddle raise from SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green. The paddle raise was a dynamic and successful way to celebrate such an important event and cause.

Domestic Violence Solutions is vigilant about providing safety, shelter and support to domestic violence victims and their families throughout Santa Barbara County. This mission is only possible by collaborating with a wide network of community partner agencies. It really does take more than a village ... it takes a community.

— Julia Black is the marketing and communications officer for Domestic Violence Solutions.