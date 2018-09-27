Thursday, September 27 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Domestic Violence Solutions Marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Candlelight vigils to be held throughout county in October

Family and friends remember the lives lost to intimate partner violence at 2017 candlelight vigil in Santa Maria.
Family and friends remember the lives lost to intimate partner violence at 2017 candlelight vigil in Santa Maria. (Domestic Violence Solutions)
By Julia Black for Domestic Violence Solutions | September 27, 2018 | 12:21 p.m.

Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS), Santa Barbara County’s full-service provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for domestic violence victims, is observing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Every year since 1987, October has been set aside to bring awareness to the prevalent societal issue of domestic violence. The facts are: One in three women and one in four men will be the victims of intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

Throughout October, DVS will host and participate in candlelight vigils in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Community members are invited to raise a candle to honor survivors and remember victims of domestic violence.

The vigils will be held at the following locations and times:

» Thursday, Oct. 11 in Lompoc at Centennial Park. Vigil begins at 6 p.m.
» Thursday, Oct. 18 in Santa Maria at Ethel Pope Auditorium (Santa Maria High School). Memorial Walk starts at City Hall at 6 p.m. with vigil at 6:30 p.m.
» Thursday, Oct. 25 in Santa Barbara at Paseo Nuevo Mall. Community Resource Fair at 4 p.m.; vigil at 6 p.m.; Memorial Walk at 6:30 p.m.

“Domestic violence knows no boundaries,” said Jan Campbell, executive director of DVS. “It can happen to anyone, anywhere. You may not be aware that your neighbor or a co-worker you see every day is in an abusive relationship.”

Domestic Violence Solutions is dedicated to ending the cycle of domestic violence by providing prevention and intervention services, emotional support and advocacy to those in crisis, and playing a leadership role in effecting social change.

For more information, to make a donation or to learn about upcoming events, contact Julia Black at [email protected] or visit www.dvsolutions.org.

DVS 24-hour crisis and information lines: Santa Barbara: 805.964.5245, Santa Maria: 805.925.2160, Lompoc: 805.736.0965, Santa Ynez: 805.686.4390.

— Julia Black for Domestic Violence Solutions.

 

