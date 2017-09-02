Donna Polizzi: AJ Spurs Serves Up Delicious, Hearty Food Amid Old West Atmosphere

Here & There

Venerable restaurant worth the drive to Templeton, but be sure to pack an appetite

The brick walls of AJ Spurs’ saloon are part of the building’s original construction. The restaurant also holds Templeton’s only liquor license. (Donna Polizzi photo)

The author, center ... and without the cowboy hat, and friends at AJ Spurs in Templeton, where the Old West is alive, well and lining the walls — and you’d better be hungry. (Donna Polizzi photo)

When is the last time you went out to dinner and didn’t want to sit down because the restaurant had so many interesting things to see in every single room?

That was my recent experience with AJ Spurs in Templeton, on Highway 101 between Atascadero and Paso Robles, about two hours north of Santa Barbara.

The first AJ Spurs location opened in the current building in 1989, which was originally built in 1886. Over the last 100 years, the building has been a general store, a bank, a couple of other restaurants and a meat market. The brick walls of the main dining area and saloon are part of the original construction.

The vibe is authentic Old West, and the rustic décor evokes the good old days. From floor to ceiling, the restaurant is filled with antiques and western-style decorations.

Guests of all ages get the benefit of a field trip and a peek at history. The walls are covered with old-fashioned photos, including the previous locations in the same building. It is fun to see the changes that have taken place at the restaurant — and in Templeton — over the last century.

Oh, and the setting is friendly setting and the food truly fantastic.

It is also noteworthy, that AJ Spurs is the only place in town with a liquor license. So, if you are looking for a stiff drink or a glass of wine, this is where you want to be.

There is also live music seven nights a week, with various bluegrass and country musicians making regular appearances. Not many places can say that.

Are you familiar with the term, “chuck wagon-style dining”? It’s family-style dining, like the good ol’ days. As soon as you’re seated, a heavy black, cast iron pot of thick, hearty soup with beef and vegetables, along with a side of flavorful black beans and chunky salsa, will be delivered to your table by dedicated servers, followed by a crisp, green salad — all of which comes standard before you place your order.

If you’re a meat eater, you will love AJ Spurs. It is an excellent steakhouse.

Let’s talk about the appetizers. Be prepared for a lot of food or plan to share with several friends. I’ve never experienced such satisfying servings from an appetizer menu.

The Steak Bites appetizer is huge. You get a tender, 12-ounce top sirloin, cut into perfect bite-size pieces. It is delicious. Plus, it’s served with sautéed mushrooms and a generous dish of rice pilaf.

If you order the chicken fingers appetizer, you can expect five huge pieces of crispy, succulent chicken breast. It’s more than enough for a meal or to share with several friends. At this point, if you’re like me, you’ll be worried that your belly is full even before your entrée has arrived.

The barbecue baby backs or beef ribs are a favorite entrée, slathered with tasty barbecue sauce. Also on the meat menu are tender, fresh fish and chicken dinners.

The grilled artichokes and asparagus are cooked to perfection.

At the end of the meal, you also get a complimentary, huge root beer float or an after-dinner drink. The kiddies will get to pick a toy from the large treasure chest.

General manager Randy Reina loves his job, and the staff warmly refers to him as “boss-man.” Reina runs a tight ship, but his staff is attentive and friendly, and the service is outstanding.

Owner Milt Guggia also owns AJ Spurs restaurants in Buellton and Grover Beach. All three Central Coast locations are famous for enormous portions and really good food.

Guggia’s Buellton-based Milt Guggia Enterprises also owns Pea Soup Andersen’s in Buellton and Santa Nella; Crumbles Café & Bake Shop, The Pantry on Park, Pappy’s, Pepper Garcia’s and The Jetty in Santa Maria; and, most recently, The Cracked Crab in Pismo Beach.

AJ Spurs — at 508 S. Main St. in Templeton, at the corner of Fifth and Main streets — is open noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 4:30 to 9 p.m. weekdays. Click here for more information, or call 805.434.2700.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys to the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.