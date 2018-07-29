Sunday, July 29 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Donna Polizzi: Casco Viejo Sparkles with Class, Elegance in Heart of Panama City

Historic neighborhood melds Old World splendor with a modern influence that will capture your imagination

Panama

La Concordia boutique hotel is in the heart of Panama City, Panama, with breathtaking 360-degree views of the area and the historic Casco Viejo neighborhood below. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Tub

This La Concordia suite had a comfortable king-size bed, a walk-in shower and a beautiful claw-foot bathtub. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Church

Panama City buzzes with energy. Taking long walks are interesting, every street is different. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Food

​The food in Panama is savory and delicious. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Panama

Old World meets New in striking color and architecture. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

Church

Stepping innside the churches is like visiting a sacred museum with dazzling artwork. (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

By Donna Polizzi | July 29, 2018 | 12:00 p.m.

Panama is beyond expectations. A recent trip to Panama City was so much more than a romantic getaway.

If you’re looking for a luxurious boutique hotel, you can’t go wrong with La Concordia in the historic Casco Viejo neighborhood. The architecture is stunning, with an iconic triangular shape, and it’s located in the bustling heart of the action. The recommendation from Montecito Village Travel did not disappoint!

Walking into one of the guest rooms will definitely make your eyes open wide, and “wow” will be the first word that pops into your head. Expect an elegant, classic European design. Our room was huge, with a comfortable king-size bed and a striking crystal chandelier overhead.

The bathroom was spacious, with a walk-in shower and a big, white claw-foot bathtub. Little things — like extra pillows, bath salts, candles, ear plugs and confections — make the stay even more enjoyable.

Suite 8 has seven sets of double, wooden doors opening to a balcony, with large windows and a birds-eye view of the city in every direction.

On the first floor of La Concordia is Tarroco Restaurant. It is very elegant, offering exquisite Mediterranean cuisine made with fresh, local ingredients. TripAdvisor also rates it as excellent.

For breakfast, I ordered the Mi Panama, which is Panamanian jerked beef and a spicy tomato sauce, fried eggs, corn tortillas, local fresh cheese and avocado. My husband ordered the Shakshuka — eggs poached in a savory tomato sauce, perfectly spiced, with a side of small dishes containing vegetables, hummus and black olives.

Tarraco is excellent down to the smallest of details. If you ask for milk with your coffee, friendly servers will quickly bring you warm, frothed milk.

You won’t go away hungry and, of course, many of the dishes include corn tortillas or pita bread. The tortillas, made from masa, are about three inches in diameter and roughly a quarter-inch thick. They’re deliciously addicting.

And did I mention the coffee? Panamanian coffee is scrumptious, especially if you like rich and strong, yet smooth coffee.

If you like the nightlife, La Concordia has a rooftop bar called Numen Gastro Lounge. It’s a perfect place for cocktails and tapas. Every detail of the hotel is spectacular, and the rooftop adds to the mystical atmosphere. We enjoyed generous drinks, awesome food and live music well into the wee hours.

Convenience is another plus at La Concordia. Less than a block away was a market called REY that is open seven days a week and had everything that a local or traveler could possibly need.

Casco Viejo, Spanish for Old Quarter, is a cultural gem and historic district that was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997. Today, its infrastructure has been restored and the neighborhood has been transformed with restaurants, bars, museums, churches, shops and upscale residences. It is where old Panama meets new.

An interesting discovery is that many of the streets don’t have street signs, so most people use landmarks for directions. Somehow, the practice just adds to the neighborhood’s charm.

Within several blocks, there is amazing architecture. One fascinating example is the four-story CasaCasco, which features a different type of cuisine and décor on each floor. On the top floor is Costa Del Este, a fabulous rooftop restaurant and bar overlooking the entire city, from the Pacific Ocean to the downtown skyscrapers.

The women working here all had long, dark hair, wore tight black dresses and looked like supermodels. I ordered a delicious drink, called a Brown Skin, with Patrón Tequila, chocolate liqueur and Orange Cointreau, the perfect blend for a city that blends Old World with an influence of modern European design.

There is so much history in Panama, including the famous pirate Henry Morgan. According to local legend, Morgan searched for the golden altar of La Iglesia de la Merced, a Catholic temple in what is now Panamá Viejo, but he did not find it. As the story goes, the altar was dismantled and hidden in different areas to foil his quest.

Of course, no trip to Panama would be complete without the purchase of an iconic Panama hat, made famous when President Theodore Roosevelt wore one while visitig the construction of the Panama Canal.

Life’s a trip ... Get out there and have some fun!

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

