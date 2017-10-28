Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Donna Polizzi

Here & There

Donna Polizzi: Central Coast Breweries, Taprooms Offer a Lot More Than Beer

Naughty Oak Brewing Co., Brass Bear Brewing and Shell Beach Brewhouse serving up delightful food, drink and atmosphere

Brass Bear Brewing in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone features delicious chicken skewers and delectable cole slaw like you’ve never had before. Oh, and the beer is really good, too!

Brass Bear Brewing in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone features delicious chicken skewers and delectable cole slaw like you’ve never had before. Oh, and the beer is really good, too! (Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1946 > of 7
Brass Bear Brewing’s happy hours runs from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Brass Bear Brewing’s happy hours runs from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays. (Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1947 > of 7
The author in a happy place.

The author in a happy place. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 1948 > of 7
Keys 2 the Coast vice president Tonya Williams enjoying herself at Brass Bear Brewing.

Keys 2 the Coast vice president Tonya Williams enjoying herself at Brass Bear Brewing. (Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1949 > of 7
The beet salad at Shell Beach Brewhouse in Pismo Beach is fantastic.

The beet salad at Shell Beach Brewhouse in Pismo Beach is fantastic. (Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1950 > of 7
Shell Beach Brewhouse is known for its cheeseburgers.

Shell Beach Brewhouse is known for its cheeseburgers. (Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1951 > of 7
Shell Beach Brewhouse is a locals hangout and family-friendly, too.

Shell Beach Brewhouse is a locals hangout and family-friendly, too. (Donna Polizzi photo)

< 1952 > of 7
 
By Donna Polizzi | October 28, 2017 | 12:30 p.m.

Breweries and tap rooms are popping up all over the Central Coast, and throughout California.

According to the California Craft Brewers Association, more than 850 craft breweries call the Golden State home. That’s more than any other state.

Locally, you can experience some of the best.

Personally, I’ve always been a wine connoisseur or tequila fan. But on recent Keys 2 the Coast adventures in hot pursuit of finding the best places to wine, dine and explore, my eyes have been opened to a whole new world of dramatically different drinking delights.

Some friends and I stopped into Naughty Oak Brewing Co., at 165 S. Broadway St., Suite 102, in Old Town Orcutt, just south of Santa Maria. Naughty Oak also has a second taproom at 3569 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez.

What a fun place! The beer flights allow guests to choose what they would like to taste, making it easy to find a favorite.

“We wanted to create a place where friends could come in and enjoy a variety of great beers that are surprisingly unique,” owner Steve Kitts shared.

“Like our popular Castaway. It’s based off an old Irish dry-style recipe, and we hand-toasted coconut flake and infused it into our Irish Stout, which brings out characters of vanilla, chocolate and coconut.”

The beer tastes kind of like an Almond Joy candy bar, and is delicious.

Naughty Oak doesn’t prepare food, but it offers menus from several surrounding local establishments. Numerous family-owned businesses provide great food within walking distance. One of my favorites is Patricio’s Pizzeria, only one block away. What goes better with beer than a fantastic pizza?

Another favorite is Brass Bear Brewing, at 28-E Anacapa St. one block from the beach in Santa Barbara’s bustling Funk Zone. The business was started by Lindsay and Seth Anderson, who have a knack for creating intriguing beers and fantastic food.

What’s a Tico Taco? It’s Brass Bear’s delicious spicy, tequila, lime and pork sausage taco. We also chose the chicken skewers, which are delicately marinated with herbs and garlic, served with a side of brown mustard and tzatziki sauce.

Another menu mainstay are the savory potato cakes made by grilling smashed potatoes mixed with egg batter. The Cole Slaw — made with cabbage, lime, onion, cilantro and tomato — is not your typical slaw.

You will love this place. Four beers are offered in Brass Bear’s flight. The Goldilocks Blonde and the Cave Age Lager are fantastic. The Hopping Grizzly is intense and delicious. The Berry Patch lager was remarkable. Have you ever tasted a beer that bursts with berry flavors, exciting the palate?

“I love working here because the owners and my team are committed to ensuring that everyone who comes in has a great experience,” Kaity Dean said.

Stop in for Happy Hour, which actually runs from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and offers a pint for $5.

Brass Bear Brewing’s staff is friendly, the food is delicious ... and something great is always brewing!

In San Luis Obispo County, check out the Shell Beach Brewhouse at 1527 Shell Beach Road in Pismo Beach. It’s walking distance from the beach, and is a lively gastropub and sports bar where you can slurp fresh and spicy oyster shooters to get the fun times started.

On Sundays during football season, you can get your suds on early. The bar opens at 10 a.m. Choosing from the 30 rotating beers on tap can be a challenge, but I suggest that you try the Cali Cream Ale.

The place is family friendly, and if you’re hungry, it’s known for delicious burgers. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the peanut butter, banana, bacon burger. It’s out of this world.

Other great choices are the savory and juicy pulled pork sandwich and the Costa Rican Rock Shrimp Ceviche. If you like beet salad, theirs is loaded with beets, goat cheese and candied almonds.

Shell Beach Brewhouse is a locals hangout and a great place to get the scoop on things to do on the coast.

So what are you waiting for? Get out to one of the Central Coast’s fantastic brewing companies and tap that draft!

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She also is a board member of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 