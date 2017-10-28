Donna Polizzi: Central Coast Breweries, Taprooms Offer a Lot More Than Beer

Here & There

Naughty Oak Brewing Co., Brass Bear Brewing and Shell Beach Brewhouse serving up delightful food, drink and atmosphere

Shell Beach Brewhouse is known for its cheeseburgers. (Donna Polizzi photo)

The beet salad at Shell Beach Brewhouse in Pismo Beach is fantastic. (Donna Polizzi photo)

Brass Bear Brewing in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone features delicious chicken skewers and delectable cole slaw like you’ve never had before. Oh, and the beer is really good, too! (Donna Polizzi photo)

Breweries and tap rooms are popping up all over the Central Coast, and throughout California.

According to the California Craft Brewers Association, more than 850 craft breweries call the Golden State home. That’s more than any other state.

Locally, you can experience some of the best.

Personally, I’ve always been a wine connoisseur or tequila fan. But on recent Keys 2 the Coast adventures in hot pursuit of finding the best places to wine, dine and explore, my eyes have been opened to a whole new world of dramatically different drinking delights.

Some friends and I stopped into Naughty Oak Brewing Co., at 165 S. Broadway St., Suite 102, in Old Town Orcutt, just south of Santa Maria. Naughty Oak also has a second taproom at 3569 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez.

What a fun place! The beer flights allow guests to choose what they would like to taste, making it easy to find a favorite.

“We wanted to create a place where friends could come in and enjoy a variety of great beers that are surprisingly unique,” owner Steve Kitts shared.

“Like our popular Castaway. It’s based off an old Irish dry-style recipe, and we hand-toasted coconut flake and infused it into our Irish Stout, which brings out characters of vanilla, chocolate and coconut.”

The beer tastes kind of like an Almond Joy candy bar, and is delicious.

Naughty Oak doesn’t prepare food, but it offers menus from several surrounding local establishments. Numerous family-owned businesses provide great food within walking distance. One of my favorites is Patricio’s Pizzeria, only one block away. What goes better with beer than a fantastic pizza?

Another favorite is Brass Bear Brewing, at 28-E Anacapa St. one block from the beach in Santa Barbara’s bustling Funk Zone. The business was started by Lindsay and Seth Anderson, who have a knack for creating intriguing beers and fantastic food.

What’s a Tico Taco? It’s Brass Bear’s delicious spicy, tequila, lime and pork sausage taco. We also chose the chicken skewers, which are delicately marinated with herbs and garlic, served with a side of brown mustard and tzatziki sauce.

Another menu mainstay are the savory potato cakes made by grilling smashed potatoes mixed with egg batter. The Cole Slaw — made with cabbage, lime, onion, cilantro and tomato — is not your typical slaw.

You will love this place. Four beers are offered in Brass Bear’s flight. The Goldilocks Blonde and the Cave Age Lager are fantastic. The Hopping Grizzly is intense and delicious. The Berry Patch lager was remarkable. Have you ever tasted a beer that bursts with berry flavors, exciting the palate?

“I love working here because the owners and my team are committed to ensuring that everyone who comes in has a great experience,” Kaity Dean said.

Stop in for Happy Hour, which actually runs from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and offers a pint for $5.

Brass Bear Brewing’s staff is friendly, the food is delicious ... and something great is always brewing!

In San Luis Obispo County, check out the Shell Beach Brewhouse at 1527 Shell Beach Road in Pismo Beach. It’s walking distance from the beach, and is a lively gastropub and sports bar where you can slurp fresh and spicy oyster shooters to get the fun times started.

On Sundays during football season, you can get your suds on early. The bar opens at 10 a.m. Choosing from the 30 rotating beers on tap can be a challenge, but I suggest that you try the Cali Cream Ale.

The place is family friendly, and if you’re hungry, it’s known for delicious burgers. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the peanut butter, banana, bacon burger. It’s out of this world.

Other great choices are the savory and juicy pulled pork sandwich and the Costa Rican Rock Shrimp Ceviche. If you like beet salad, theirs is loaded with beets, goat cheese and candied almonds.

Shell Beach Brewhouse is a locals hangout and a great place to get the scoop on things to do on the coast.

So what are you waiting for? Get out to one of the Central Coast’s fantastic brewing companies and tap that draft!

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She also is a board member of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.