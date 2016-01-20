Dons No. 8 in CIF Division 1AA Rankings

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara will take a No. 8 ranking in CIF-SS Division 1AA into Ventura on Thursday for a key Channel League girls basketball game against the No. 12 Cougars.

The Dons are 20-1 overall and 3-1 against 1AA teams. One of those wins was over Ventura in the championship of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. Their one loss came against No. 3 Chaminade.

Santa Barbara remains on the CIF's Watch List for the Open Division for the playoffs.

Ventura, which has dominated the Channel League several years, is 12-7. In the division, the Cougars have lost against No. 3 Chaminade (twice), No. 9 Alemany and No. 10 Etiwanda.

Dos Pueblos, which suffered Channel League defeats against Santa Barbara and Ventura, is ranked fourth in the 2A Division.

Other county teams ranked in the top 10 include Righetti (fifth in 3A) and Bishop Diego (eighth in 5A)

DIVISION 1AA

1 Long Beach Poly

2 Mater Dei

3 Chaminade

4 Windward

5 Troy

6 Vista Murrieta

7 Sierra Canyon

8 Santa Barbara

9 Alemany

10 Etiwanda

11 Serra

12 Ventura

13 Valencia/Valencia

14 Fairmont Prep

15 Orangewood Academy

16 Millikan

DIVISION 2A

1 Canyon/Anaheim

2 Norco

3 Rowland

T4 Dos Pueblos

T4 Redlands East Valley

6 Agoura

7 Lawndale

8 La Habra

9 Whittier

10 Hart

11 Mayfair

12 Cerritos

13 Tustin

14 Temple City

15 Torrance

15 Rio Mesa

DIVISION 3A

1 Oaks Christian

2 Antelope Valley

3 La Canada

4 Corona del Mar

5 Righetti

6 Cabrillo

7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

T8 Barstow

T8 South Pasadena

T9 Leuzinger

11 Palos Verdes

T12 San Luis Obispo

T12 South El Monte

14 Tahquitz

15 Ocean View

T16 Jurupa Valley

T16 Bishop Amat

DIVISION 4AA

1 Harvard-Westlake

2 St. Monica Catholic

3 St. Paul

4 Marymount

5 Rosary

6 Duarte

7 Covina

8 Flintridge Sacred Heart

9 El Segundo

10 St. Joseph/Lakewood

11 Lompoc

12 Estancia

13 Foothill Tech

14 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

15 Yucca Valley

16 St. Lucy's Priory

DIVISION 5A

1 Bloomington Christian

2 Faith Baptist

3 Holy Martyrs

4 Avalon

5 Shalhevet

T6 Calvary Murrieta

T6 Trinity Classical Academy

8 Bishop Diego

9 Capistrano Valley Christian

10 CSDR

11 Valley Christian/Santa Maria

12 Pilibos

13 St. Bernard

14 Yeshiva

15 Tarbut V'Torah

16 Boron

