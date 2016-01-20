Dons No. 8 in CIF Division 1AA Rankings

Santa Barbara will take a No. 8 ranking in CIF-SS Division 1AA into Ventura on Thursday for a key Channel League girls basketball game against the No. 12 Cougars.
The Dons are 20-1 overall and 3-1 against 1AA teams. One of those wins was over Ventura in the championship of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. Their one loss came against No. 3 Chaminade.
Santa Barbara remains on the CIF's Watch List for the Open Division for the playoffs.
Ventura, which has dominated the Channel League several years, is 12-7. In the division, the Cougars have lost against No. 3 Chaminade (twice), No. 9 Alemany and No. 10 Etiwanda.
Dos Pueblos, which suffered Channel League defeats against Santa Barbara and Ventura, is ranked fourth in the 2A Division.
Other county teams ranked in the top 10 include Righetti (fifth in 3A) and Bishop Diego (eighth in 5A)
DIVISION 1AA
1 Long Beach Poly
2 Mater Dei
3 Chaminade
4 Windward
5 Troy
6 Vista Murrieta
7 Sierra Canyon
8 Santa Barbara
9 Alemany
10 Etiwanda
11 Serra
12 Ventura
13 Valencia/Valencia
14 Fairmont Prep
15 Orangewood Academy
16 Millikan
DIVISION 2A
1 Canyon/Anaheim
2 Norco
3 Rowland
T4 Dos Pueblos
T4 Redlands East Valley
6 Agoura
7 Lawndale
8 La Habra
9 Whittier
10 Hart
11 Mayfair
12 Cerritos
13 Tustin
14 Temple City
15 Torrance
15 Rio Mesa
DIVISION 3A
1 Oaks Christian
2 Antelope Valley
3 La Canada
4 Corona del Mar
5 Righetti
6 Cabrillo
7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
T8 Barstow
T8 South Pasadena
T9 Leuzinger
11 Palos Verdes
T12 San Luis Obispo
T12 South El Monte
14 Tahquitz
15 Ocean View
T16 Jurupa Valley
T16 Bishop Amat
DIVISION 4AA
1 Harvard-Westlake
2 St. Monica Catholic
3 St. Paul
4 Marymount
5 Rosary
6 Duarte
7 Covina
8 Flintridge Sacred Heart
9 El Segundo
10 St. Joseph/Lakewood
11 Lompoc
12 Estancia
13 Foothill Tech
14 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
15 Yucca Valley
16 St. Lucy's Priory
DIVISION 5A
1 Bloomington Christian
2 Faith Baptist
3 Holy Martyrs
4 Avalon
5 Shalhevet
T6 Calvary Murrieta
T6 Trinity Classical Academy
8 Bishop Diego
9 Capistrano Valley Christian
10 CSDR
11 Valley Christian/Santa Maria
12 Pilibos
13 St. Bernard
14 Yeshiva
15 Tarbut V'Torah
16 Boron
