Don’t Miss These 30 Fruits and Vegetables at the Farmers Market or Produce Stand

Use these wish lists to help keep you on the path to healthfulness — no matter where you shop for groceries

Like a photoshopped still-frame, the produce section of your average grocery store is often unchanging, despite turning seasons and changing weather.

Refrigeration, chemical preservation and shipping allow shoppers to find familiar fruits and vegetables year-round — carrots and apples all cleaned, waxed and stacked in the customary quasi-pyramids of produce.

Although eating this way is convenient, many argue that it is not ideal for our bodies or the environment.

Eating produce as it naturally grows by season not only provides more nutrients and promotes a healthier microbiome, but also allows for healthier crop rotation. Additionally, eating locally sourced fruits and vegetables helps local farmers.

To assist those on their path to healthfulness, Summerland-based HealthGrove used data from the ESHA nutrition database to find the 15 healthiest fruits and 15 healthiest vegetables to keep an eye out for this spring and summer at your farmers markets and local produce stands.

These are ranked by their nutrient score, which looks at the ratio of “good” nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, to “bad nutrients,” like cholesterol, fat and sugar.

The slide show presents all fruits, followed by all vegetables.

Note: Though serving sizes may differ for these fruits and vegetables, it does not affect their nutrient score.

#15 - Nectarine

Calories: 69

Serving Size: 1.0 piece (156 grams)

Nutrient Score: A-

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (14% DV)

#14 - Navel Orange

Calories: 40

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (82.5 grams)

Nutrient Score: A-

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (81.3% DV)

#13 - Blueberries

Calories: 42

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (74 grams)

Nutrient Score: A-

Good Source Of: Vitamin K (17.9% DV)

#12 - Red Grapefruit

Calories: 48

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (115 grams)

Nutrient Score: A-

Good Source Of: Vitamin A (59.8% DV)

#11 - Apricot

Calories: 40

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (82.5 grams)

Nutrient Score: A-

Good Source Of: Vitamin A (31.8% DV)

#10 - Pineapple

Calories: 28

Serving Size: 1.0 piece (56 grams)

Nutrient Score: A-

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (44.6% DV)

#9 - Kumquats

Calories: 13

Serving Size: 1.0 piece (19 grams)

Nutrient Score: A-

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (13.9% DV)

#8 - Guava

Calories: 37

Serving Size: 1.0 guava (55 grams)

Nutrient Score: A-

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (209.3% DV)

#7 - Strawberries

Calories: 45

Serving Size: 20.0 berries (140 grams)

Nutrient Score: A-

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (137.2% DV)

#6 - Lemon

Calories: 24

Serving Size: 1.0 lemon (84 grams)

Nutrient Score: A

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (74.2% DV)

#5 - Cranberries

Calories: 25

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (55 grams)

Nutrient Score: A

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (12.2% DV)

#4 - Raspberries

Calories: 32

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (61.5 grams)

Nutrient Score: A

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (26.9% DV)

#3 - Blackberries

Calories: 31

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (72 grams)

Nutrient Score: A

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (25.2% DV)

#2 - Lime

Calories: 20

Serving Size: 1.0 lime (67 grams)

Nutrient Score: A

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (32.5% DV)

#1 - Rhubarb

Calories: 11

Serving Size: 1.0 piece (51 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin K (18.7% DV)

Though Rhubarb is scientifically regarded as a vegetable, the Agriculture Department categorizes it as a fruit. If it had been compared as a vegetable, it would have ranked at No. 9.

#15 - Leeks

Calories: 4

Serving Size: 1.0 slice (6 grams)

Nutrient Score: A

Good Source Of: Magnesium (7% DV)

#14 - Green Beans

Calories: 31

Serving Size: 1.0 cup (100 grams)

Nutrient Score: A

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (20.3% DV)

#13 - Green Peas

Calories: 59

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (72.5 grams)

Nutrient Score: A

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (48.3% DV)

#12 - Kohlrabi

Calories: 4

Serving Size: 1.0 slice (16 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (16.5% DV)

#11 - Green Bell Pepper

Calories: 5

Serving Size: 10.0 pieces (27 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (36.2% DV)

#10 - Portobello Mushrooms

Calories: 18

Serving Size: 1.0 mushroom (84 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin D (93.7% DV)

#9 - Carrots

Calories: 1

Serving Size: 1.0 slice (3 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin A (10% DV)

#8 - Arugula

Calories: 5

Serving Size: 1.0 cup (20 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin K (27.2% DV)

#7 - Scallions

Calories: 6

Serving Size: 4.0 scallions (20 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin K (51.8% DV)

#6 - Mustard Greens

Calories: 15

Serving Size: 1.0 cup (56 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin K (180.3% DV)

#5 - Garlic

Calories: 4

Serving Size: 1.0 teaspoon (2.8 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Selenium (20.3% DV)

#4 - Okra

Calories: 31

Serving Size: 8.0 okra (95 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin K (37.2% DV)

#3 - Broccoli Rabe

Calories: 4

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (20 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin K (56% DV)

#2 - Yam

Calories: 89

Serving Size: 0.5 cup (75 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin C (21.4% DV)

#1 - Kale

Calories: 8

Serving Size: 1.0 cup (16 grams)

Nutrient Score: A+

Good Source Of: Vitamin K (141% DV)

Click here for more nutrition facts on HealthGrove.

— Sabrina Perry is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.