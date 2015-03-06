Dos Pueblos Boys Fall Short in Nonleague Tennis Matchup

The Dos Pueblos High School Chargers headed to Viking territory at the Weddington Tennis Tennis Center on Thursday in a long nonleague contest and suffered their first loss, 8-10.

Each court had a grueling battle in place. The weather proved unseasonably warm.

In singles, we took five sets, with Patrick Corpuz sweeping his three against two-recruits Gilbert Chung and Shintaro Okano, and then Daniel Gobel. He wowed us with his blistery ground strokes as well as "tweeners." Miles Baldwin took two sets and grinded out points. Ryan Daniel and Christian Hodosy had long sets, which did not go their way.

In doubles, we took three sets with Quinn Hensley and Vincent Villano taking two, and Bryce Ambrose and Mason Dochterman taking one. Garret Foreman partnered with two players — Chris Lane and Ameet Braganza; together, they took quite a few games. The doubles showed aggressive play and good court coverage.

I am proud of how our team played, as each player showed great attitude, concentration, movement and fight to the end. This was a fine effort for a team in our rebuilding year.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos (1-1) hosts Westlake at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.