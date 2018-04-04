Dos Pueblos’ Defense Continues to Dominate, Force Turnovers, 24-0

Football

The Dos Pueblos defense is on fire.

The Chargers forced seven Righetti turnovers to follow an eight-turnover performance and romped to a 24-0 non-league football win at Warrior Stadium on Friday night.

It's the second straight shutout by the DP defense, which had four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Dillon Roberts picked off two passes and Daniel Arzate and Alijah Grant each had one. Grant's pick came in the end zone.

A Righetti fumble set up DP's first score. Quarterback Jake Ramirez ran 24 yards for the touchdown and Zack Guttentag kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Ramirez gained 247 yards in total offense. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 179 yards and rushed for 68 yards on 12 carries.

Righetti drove the ball to the Chargers' 7 before it threw an interception in the end zone. From the 20, Ramirez fired the ball to Baylor Huyck, and the 6-foot-5 receiver took the ball down to the 4. Rob Alfaro scored on a 3-yard run for a 14-0 lead at 8:22 of the second quarter.

The Chargers forced another fumble and Will Yamasaki took the ball to the Righetti 6. The drive stalled and Guttentag nailed a 27-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead.

Roberts' second interception set up the final DP touchdown on a 13-yard run by Yamasaki, who filled for Ramirez at quarterback on that series. Yamasaki's run gave the Chargers a 24-0 lead with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

Dos Pueblo (2-1) is back on the road Friday at Camarillo.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.