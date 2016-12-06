Dos Pueblos Dominates Buena in League Opener

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos didn't allow a goal in the first half and romped to a 13-3 win over Buena in the Channel League girls water polo opener on Tuesday at Buena.

The Chargers led 9-0 at halftime and 13-1 after three periods.

Senior Amelia Meckelborg played an all-around game, producing one goal, two assists, five steals, two field blocks and two earned exclusions. Sophomore Lizette Rivera scored her first varsity goal, had four steals and one field block; senior Lola Macy had a goal, an assist, a steal and earned three exclusions. Freshman goalie Anna Cable had five blocks and an assist.

Dos Pueblos (3-0, 1-0) plays Cerritos at the Villa Park Tournament on Thursday.

