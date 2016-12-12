Boys Soccer
Dos Pueblos Draws for Third Time
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| December 12, 2016 | 10:02 p.m.
Dos Pueblos and Moorpark battled to a scoreless draw in a non-league boys soccer match on Monday night in Moorpark.
"Both teams played hard, but after 80 minutes we ended as we started," said Dos Pueblos coach Matt York.
The Chargers are now 4-2-3 on the season. They travel to Channel Islands on Friday.
