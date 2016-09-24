Dos Pueblos Drops a Pair of One-Goal Games at South Coast Tourney

Water Polo

Dylan Elliott poured in 15 goals in two games for the Dos Pueblos boys water polo team, but the Chargers finished on the short end of a pair of one-goal losses on the final day of the South Coast Tournament on Saturday.

The Chargers lost 8-7 to Los Alamitos and 13-12 against Riverside Poly.

Elliott scored 8 goals in the Riverside Poly game, while Ethan Parrish added three goals. Jason Teng had three steals, an assist and a goal.

In the Los Alamitos game, Elliott scored all of the Charger goals and Ben Cable stopped a whopping 17 shots and made three steals.

Dos Pueblos (5-5) opens Channel League play on Thursday at Santa Barbara.

