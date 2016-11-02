Dos Pueblos Falls Short in CIF Division 1 Opener

Tennis

Dos Pueblos and Fountain Valley slugged it out for nearly three hours before the visiting Barons eked out a 10-8 win in a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls tennis match on Wednesday.

"We may have lost but we finished with our best performance of the season," said Dos Pueblos coach Liz Frech.

DP freshman Mikala Triplett played strong in her CIF debut, losing only seven games in sweeping her three singles set, including a win over 4-star recruit, Hanh Pham. Katie Yang took two more sets.

In doubles, the duo of Rose Hillebrandt and Hannah Kleidermacher lost only six games in three set wins. Lucy Golden and Janet Tsai grinded out every point but came up short in a couple of tight sets, one of of them a 5-7 tiebreaker.

"All I can say is that we have come a long way in a short time," Frech said of her Chargers. "This is a team of believers who took nothing for granted. The players just wanted to do their best and leave it on the court, regardless of the outcome. The support from friends and families was immense. It took all of us to make this magical, memorable season happen."

