Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Puts Up 17 Goals in Win Over Dunn

Lacrosse

Three players recorded hat tricks for the Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team in a 17-10 win over Dunn on Wednesday.

FayAnn Wooton-Raya, Grace Long and Alexia Vance each put the ball in the goal three times. Eight different players scored goals for the Chargers (1-1).

Dos Pueblos erupted for 10 goals in the second half after leading 7-4 at halftime.

Coach Sam Limkeman lauded the defense of Erin Bies, Alexia Vance, and Adriana Perez and the midfield play of Alina Henrickson and Elena Ibbetson.

Dos Pueblos faces San Marcos at home on Friday night.

