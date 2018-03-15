Dos Pueblos Outlasts San Marcos in Channel League Golf Opener

Golf

Matt Pigatti shot a 77 to earn medalist honors and lead Dos Pueblos to a 417-447 boys golf win over San Marcos in the Channel League opener on Thursday at a windy Glen Annie Golf Course.

Pigatti and Aryeh Keating (78) of San Marcos were the only players to shoot under 80.

Luke Vigna and Joseph Pigatti each shot 84 and Stefan Kuklinsky had an 85 for the Chargers.

Blake Bornand of the Royals was the third low score for the match with an 81.

Dos Pueblos is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league.

Dos Pueblos 417

Matt Pigatti 77 (medalist)

Luke Vigna 84

Joseph Pigatti 84

Stefan Kuklinsky 85

Aidan Thomas 87



San Marcos 447

Aryeh Keating 78

Blake Bornand 81

Christian Lee 91

Diego Paladino 97

Nick Haecher 100