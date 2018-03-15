Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:14 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Dos Pueblos Outlasts San Marcos in Channel League Golf Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 15, 2018 | 8:12 p.m.

Matt Pigatti shot a 77 to earn medalist honors and lead Dos Pueblos to a 417-447 boys golf win over San Marcos in the Channel League opener on Thursday at a windy Glen Annie Golf Course.

Pigatti and Aryeh Keating (78) of San Marcos were the only players to shoot under 80. 

Luke Vigna and Joseph Pigatti each shot 84 and Stefan Kuklinsky had an 85 for the Chargers.

Blake Bornand of the Royals was the third low score for the match with an 81.

Dos Pueblos is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league. 

Dos Pueblos 417
Matt Pigatti 77 (medalist)
Luke Vigna 84
Joseph Pigatti 84
Stefan Kuklinsky 85
Aidan Thomas 87

San Marcos 447
Aryeh Keating 78
Blake Bornand 81
Christian Lee 91
Diego Paladino 97
Nick Haecher 100

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 