Dos Pueblos Outlasts San Marcos in Channel League Golf Opener

Matt Pigatti shot a 77 to earn medalist honors and lead Dos Pueblos to a 417-447 boys golf win over San Marcos in the Channel League opener on Thursday at a windy Glen Annie Golf Course.
Pigatti and Aryeh Keating (78) of San Marcos were the only players to shoot under 80.
Luke Vigna and Joseph Pigatti each shot 84 and Stefan Kuklinsky had an 85 for the Chargers.
Blake Bornand of the Royals was the third low score for the match with an 81.
Dos Pueblos is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league.
Dos Pueblos 417
Matt Pigatti 77 (medalist)
Luke Vigna 84
Joseph Pigatti 84
Stefan Kuklinsky 85
Aidan Thomas 87
San Marcos 447
Aryeh Keating 78
Blake Bornand 81
Christian Lee 91
Diego Paladino 97
Nick Haecher 100