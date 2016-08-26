Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:21 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Dos Pueblos Regroups, Nearly Pulls Off Upset at San Juan Hills

Kellen Roberts throws for 2 TD pases, runs for a pair in 36-29 loss

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 26, 2016 | 10:15 p.m.

Quarterback Kellen Roberts threw for two touchdowns and ran for a pair, but it wasn't enough as Dos Pueblos fell 36-29 at San Juan Hills in an exciting football season opener on Friday night.

The Chargers overcame a rough start as they fell behind 22-0 with 4:47 left in the first half.

They started their comeback on a 30-yard Roberts pass to Cyrus Wallace for a first and goal. Roberts scored on a keeper to make it 22-7 with 3:11 left in the first half.

Dos Pueblos recovered a short kickoff at the San Juan Hills 29. On fourth down, Roberts hit Blake Erwin for a 29-yard touchdown, narrowing the deficit to 22-14 with 2:04 remaining.

The defense then got into the act, recording a sack, knocking down a pass and forcing a three and out. The Chargers took over at the 37 with a minute left but the drive was stopped by a fumble at the 50.

San Juan Hills was in position to score on its first possession of the second half, but the Chargers intercepted a pass in the end zone.

A run by Blake Erwin and a reception by Daniel Arzate gave the Chargers a couple of first downs. Another catch by Wallace got the ball down to the 20. Roberts pulled off some magic on the next play. He scooped up a bad snap and fired a 20-yard TD pass to Michael Elbert. DP converted a two-point conversion to knot  the score at 22-22.

The Dos Pueblos defense came up big again, stopping San Juan Hills at the 19.

San Juan Hills took the lead for good n the fourth quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Doug Jackson to standout receiver Jacob Huff with 10 minutes left. The Stallions scored again with 3:14 left on a fade pass to Huff for a 36-22 lead. Jackson threw four TD passes in the win.

Dos Pueblos continued to battle, driving to the 19. Roberts scored on a 9-yard run, cutting the San Juan Hills advantage to 36-29 with 53 seconds to go.

The Chargers never got the ball again.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 