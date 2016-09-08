Dos Pueblos Takes Out Oxnard in Four Sets

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos put together a balanced attack and defeated a solid Oxnard team in four sets Wednesday in a non-league girls volleyball match at Sovine Gym. The scores were 25-14, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21.

Morgan Gomez recorded a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs to lead the way for the Chargers. Danielle LaGrange also posted 11 kills and added four blocks, and Danica Minnich contributed 9 kills, 11 digs and 3 service aces.

"The leadership of Jackie Holmes has been excellent as of late, and the play of Danielle LaGrange and Morgan Gomez is getting better each day in practice," DP coach Dillan Bennett said. "Tonight was the first match where they both have played well, which took a lot of pressure off of Danica Minnich and Lauren Buie offensively."

Alison Minnich and Lauren Buie paced the defensive effort with 26 kills apiece.



"Alison Minnich and Lauren Buie were lights out on defense tonight, and appear to be learning how to play their back row positions at the varsity level, as both were JV players last year."

Dos Pueblos improves to 5-1 on the season. The Chargers play at the San Luis Obispo Tournament this weekend before opening Channel League play next week against San Marcos.

"Our girls played at a high level tonight, and did a better job at limiting unforced errors, which is something that has given us a little trouble so far this season," Bennett said. "As our team starts to build confidence and learn to play together, we keep building steam."

