Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos Takes Out Oxnard in Four Sets

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 8, 2016 | 5:15 a.m.

Dos Pueblos put together a balanced attack and defeated a solid Oxnard team in four sets Wednesday in a non-league girls volleyball match at Sovine Gym. The scores were 25-14, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21.

Morgan Gomez recorded a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs to  lead the way for the Chargers. Danielle LaGrange also posted 11 kills and added four blocks, and Danica Minnich contributed 9 kills, 11 digs and 3 service aces.

"The leadership of Jackie Holmes has been excellent as of late, and the play of Danielle LaGrange and Morgan Gomez is getting better each day in practice," DP coach Dillan Bennett said. "Tonight was the first match where they both have played well, which took a lot of pressure off of Danica Minnich and Lauren Buie offensively."

Alison Minnich and Lauren Buie paced the defensive effort with 26 kills apiece.
 
"Alison Minnich and Lauren Buie were lights out on defense tonight, and appear to be learning how to play their back row positions at the varsity level, as both were JV players last year."

Dos Pueblos improves to 5-1 on the season. The Chargers play at the San Luis Obispo Tournament this weekend before opening Channel League play next week against San Marcos.

"Our girls played at a high level tonight, and did a better job at limiting unforced errors, which is something that has given us a little trouble so far this season," Bennett said. "As our team starts to build confidence and learn to play together, we keep building steam."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 