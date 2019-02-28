Dos Pueblos Tennis Sweeps Cabrillo

Dos Pueblos lost only four games in sweeping nine singles sets in an 18-0 Channel League boys tennis win over Cabrillo on Thursday.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Pratik Gupta and Aaron Juan lost one game in three sets.
The Chargers swept 13 sets overall.
"The DP team showed great control, shot placement, and sportsmanship today in our second league match versus Cabrillo," said coach Laura Housinger. "I am continuing to get ideas for how the line up will change and grow due to the adaptability of our players."
San Marcos play rival San Marcos on Tuesday at home.
Singles
1.Alex Oaten 6-0,6-0
2.Will Steinberg 6-0, 6-0
3.Ryan Belkin 6-2, 6-0
Alternates:
1.Andrew Choi 6-2
2.Daniel Truong 6-0
3.Andy Yang 6-0
Doubles
1.Pratik Gupta/Aaron Juan 6-1,6-0,6-0
2.Hugh Sutherland/Chris Schniepp 6-2,6-0,6-0
3.Nikhil Gupta/Hayden Carlson 6-3,6-0,6-0