Dr. Dan Brennan: Got a Cold? Look for a Cure in Chicken Soup, Not Antibiotics

By Dan Brennan, M.D. | March 1, 2019 | 8:18 p.m.

So, you woke up with that runny nose, sore throat, achy all over, just wanting to go back to sleep feeling. A couple of days go by and you are still blowing your nose. This time, you open the tissue and find a gunky glob of glow-in-the-dark goop.

Within minutes, the phone is in hand and you speed-dial your favorite white-coated superhero for some antibiotics. Wait a second. Hold on. Please put down the Kleenex and wash your hands.

At one time, blowing out yellow snot meant it was time to get some antibiotics. Times have changed, and so has your doctor’s advice. The emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria has led to more research and a stricter use of antibiotics. You may not need the pink stuff to get rid of those green goobers after all.

How Long Is Too Long?

Common viral cold symptoms often include a runny nose, a cough and watery eyes. Fever may be present during the first couple of days. Nasal discharge may be clear, yellow or green.

These symptoms will generally improve on their own in seven to 10 days. A runny nose that persists beyond 10 days, a worsening cough or a new fever should prompt a call to your doctor since it may indicate the presence of a secondary bacterial infection.

Antibiotics Don’t Kill Viruses

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections. Illnesses such as the common cold, the stomach flu and influenza are caused by viruses and cannot be cured by antibiotics. Viral infections are often treated symptomatically with rest and fluids to help your body feel better while your immune system fights off the virus.

Sometimes, a secondary bacterial infection may develop following an initial viral infection. A classic childhood example would be an earache and fever that develops toward the end of a cold. In this case, if the pediatrician diagnoses a secondary ear infection, she may prescribe an antibiotic to help fight off bacteria that have infected the middle ear fluid. Secondary bacterial infections can similarly occur in the sinuses or the lungs.

“Doc, I Really Want to Head This One Off”

Many people with viral infections look to take antibiotics to "prevent an ear infection" or to try to "head it off" before it gets worse. Antibiotics should be prescribed only when your doctor feels that he is treating a specific bacterial infection.

Taking an antibiotic at the start of a viral cold may kill off many “good” bacteria that normally live in our bodies. When these natural bacteria are killed off, it may allow more resistant bacteria to take over. Now, if you develop fluid in your middle ear, you may develop a secondary ear infection caused by a more resistant bacteria.

What About Cough and Cold Remedies?

Taking a cough and cold medication may help treat symptoms, but it will not speed up your recovery from an infection, nor will it prevent the progression to an ear, lung or sinus infection. Improper dosing of these over-the-counter medications can result in serious side effects in children, and most pediatricians no longer recommend using these once-popular cold remedies.

A humidifier, nasal saline drops or a steamy bathroom treatment can help to thin and clear out mucus, while plenty of fluids and rest will help the body fight off the infection.

To Your Good Health

Proper nutrition, solid sleep, regular exercise and frequent hand-washing hopefully will help you stay healthy during this cold season. If you develop a cold that persists or you have worsening symptoms, please call your doctor for advice. Unless your doctor diagnoses a specific bacterial infection, he may not be doing you a favor by prescribing an antibiotic.

So, if you think you have a viral infection, try taking a nap and enjoying some of your grandmother’s famous chicken soup, and save the antibiotics for when you really need them.

Dr. Dan Brennan is a board-certified pediatrician at Sansum Clinic who wishes he had a pause button while he watches his three boys grow up too fast. He can be contacted at [email protected] or 805.563.6211, or click here for more information about Santa Barbara Pediatrics. The opinions expressed are his own.

