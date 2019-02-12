Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 3:54 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
Your Health

Dr. Dan Brennan: Stop and Smell the Baby Toes — Being Mindful of Milestones

By Dan Brennan, M.D. | February 12, 2019 | 11:00 a.m.

How often do you say to yourself, “I just can’t wait until ... ?” Sometimes wishful thinking is the ticket if you can’t wait to get out of the doctor’s office, but you might miss out on some special little moments if you are constantly fast-forwarding to your baby’s next big milestone.

Recently, I had the opportunity to be a guest pediatrician at a Cottage Hospital prenatal class, and I was asked about what advice I might give to soon-to-be parents. Instead of running through some generic parenting advice, I decided to start a conversation about being mindful of milestones and taking the time to enjoy each stage of your child’s development.

Enjoy Each Stage

When that new baby arrives, every new parent goes into survival mode. We immediately search for the chance to sleep, find a bite to eat and, heaven forbid, take a shower! Our instincts are to start looking forward to the next stage, like when your baby starts sleeping through the night. Those instincts are right on. Good sleep is good for the whole family!

But if you know that you are going to be handling the middle-of-the-night shift, make the most of it and stop to enjoy those cute little fingers and toes. It just takes a moment and might just turn a stressful time into a happy memory. Besides, those sweet-smelling baby toes just grow so fast that before you know it they are men’s size 11 and they really stink.

Photographic Memory

With smartphones, we can (and should) capture as many photos and videos as possible. You will treasure them forever. But don’t forget to also take some mental pictures along the way. Sometimes having the camera (phone) in hand can interfere with your ability to fully be present in the moment. Think about setting the phone aside, getting down on the ground and crawling around with your baby before he starts to walk.

I try to take many photos of my boys playing together, but the snapshot rarely looks as good (even with a fancy filter) compared to when I actually stop what I am doing and watch with my eyes.

Get Involved and Create Time to Be Present

One of the ways I have protected time to spend with my boys is to coach their sports teams. I borrowed this strategy from my own dad, who coached all three of his kids’ teams when we were young.

At first I was really nervous, but after coaching a few teams it became a winning strategy. Not only did I get to spend more time with my boys, but it gave me a chance to really get to know my kids’ friends and their families.

The player-coach bond is very special and similar to the doctor-patient relationship that I went to medical school to master. It’s always sweet to hear one of my patients say “Hi, Dr. B” when they recognize me outside of the office, but I get an endorphin rush when one of my players chases me down the aisle at Costco, yelling “Hi, Coach!” and jumps up to give me a high-five.

If coaching isn’t your thing or if your kids aren’t into sports, then do everything in your power to get to their activities, school assemblies, music recitals or dance performances. You will be so glad to have the memory of being in attendance, and I promise you that they will remember that you were there to support them.

Protect More Family Time

These days, it is so easy to fill up your weekends. If you are not careful, you can find yourself part of several travel teams and spending every weekend traveling out of Santa Barbara to a place with 100-degree temps and bumper-to-bumper traffic.

My wife’s advice (and I now agree with her) is to strike a healthy balance. Don’t let every weekend and school vacation get hijacked by kids’ activities. Take control of some of your weekends and plan some fun family experiences.

We are lucky to live in a year-round, world-class destination with endless surf, sand and gorgeous hikes. Seek out a new beach. Scamper on some rocks at Lizard’s Mouth or go hike Jesusita. Grab some ice cream on the other side of town. Be deliberate and enjoy your family time together.

It Just Takes a Moment to Be Mindful

Being mindful can be as easy as stopping, taking a deep breath and really looking at the things around you. Try to really feel that physical sensation deep down inside when your son takes a bow at the end of his show or gets a hit in his Little League game. Then take the time to reflect back and smile about those moments from time to time.

Don’t feel bad if you find yourself looking forward to your baby’s next milestone. It’s normal to look forward to tomorrow, but don’t forget to make the time to be mindful and appreciate what you have going on today.

Dr. Dan Brennan is a board-certified pediatrician at Sansum Clinic who wishes he had a pause button while he watches his three boys grow up too fast. He can be contacted at [email protected] or 805.563.6211, or click here for more information about Santa Barbara Pediatrics. The opinions expressed are his own.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 