Driver Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash in Orcutt

Pickup truck came to rest on its side against a tree; victim taken to Marian Regional Medical Center

A single-vehicle crash left a driver with minor injuries and slowed traffic in Orcutt on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews were dispatched just before 5 p.m. to the incident on Clark Avenue near Kenneth Avenue in Orcutt, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Firefighters found a pickup truck that had tipped onto its side and came to rest against a tree after the driver lost control, Zaniboni said.

The driver, a 50-year-old man whose name wasn’t released, was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

One lane was closed for a time on Clark Avenue, slowing down traffic on the busy roadway.

The California Highway Patrol will investigate the incident.

