Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Employment, Housing Market Point to Solid Santa Barbara County Economy

Rental market remains very tight, according to report by UCSB Economic Forecast Project

Thursday’s Economic Forecast Summit in Santa Barbara concluded with a panel discussion among the four speakers, from left, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Rob Arnott, founder and chairman of Research Affiliates; Chris Ludeman, global president of capital markets for CBRE; and Peter Rupert, executive director of the Forecast Project.
Thursday’s Economic Forecast Summit in Santa Barbara concluded with a panel discussion among the four speakers, from left, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Rob Arnott, founder and chairman of Research Affiliates; Chris Ludeman, global president of capital markets for CBRE; and Peter Rupert, executive director of the Forecast Project. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 5, 2016 | 8:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s economy is doing fairly well in 2016. Employment is strong, the housing market has stabilized and wages are up.

That was the assessment offered Thursday during the annual Economic Summit presented by the UCSB Economic Forecast Project.

Several hundred people turned out at the Granada Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara for the morning-long program, which focused primarily on national and macro-economic trends.

But the annual report issued to coincide with the event included a trove of economic information about Santa Barbara County’s economy.

Of note was an increase in overall employment in the county in 2015 of 5,558 jobs, a gain of 2.8 percent and the largest rise since 2012.

The county’s unemployment rate declined to 5.1 percent, and statistical forecasts suggest it will drop further — to 4.9 percent by the end of the year.

The city of Goleta had the county’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent, while Lompoc had the highest, at 6.6 percent.

Other unemployment rates included Buellton, 3.2 percent; Santa Barbara, 4.0 percent; Carpinteria, 4.4 percent; Guadalupe, 4.8 percent; Santa Maria, 6.1 percent; and Solvang, 6.2 percent.

On the real estate front, the median home price for the county increased 17.5 percent from the previous year, to $676,494.

That growth rate was considerably larger than for the state (5.7 percent).

As prices rose, affordability fell in the county.

Only 23 percent of Santa Barbara County residents were able to afford the median-priced house, compared with 30 percent of residents statewide, and 58 percent nationally.

The surge in the housing market has made an already-tight rental-housing market that much more difficult, what the report’s authors called “not for the faint of heart.”

A vacancy rate of less than 1 percent contributed to an 8.7-percent spike in rents in 2015.

The report’s authors gave this assessment:

“As the prospect of owning a home becomes a fantasy, many local residents will remain renters indefinitely…Additional demand for high-quality rental housing is being generated by empty-nest Baby Boomers seek to simplify their lives by trading in the family home for a luxury apartment in a fun urban setting.”

Peter Rupert, executive director of the Forecast Project, discussed the ramifications of what he called income “unequality,” as opposed to inequality.

The county’s per-capita income gained 1.3 percent to $45,795 in 2014, the latest year for which figures are available.

The gains, he pointed out, were experienced more strongly by higher earners than those at the lower end of the economic scale.

Perhaps not surprisingly, northern Santa Barbara County has more people in the lower-income brackets, while the South Coast has more in the upper brackets.

This is due, in part, to the fact that the North County has vastly more agricultural workers, while the South Coast leads in governmental, professional and business services employees.

Thursday’s keynote speaker was James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, who discussed U.S. monetary policy.

“U.S. labor markets are at or possibly well beyond reasonable conceptions of full employment,” he said.

He also noted that interest rates have remained low for the last several years, and global concerns — including the strong U.S. dollar — seem to be waning.

Inflation rates have remained below the target set by the Fed, he said, adding that “a gradual pace of rate increases over the next several years” is likely.

Also addressing the group were Rob Arnott, founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, and Chris Ludeman, global president of capital markets for CBRE

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 