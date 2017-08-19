Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 6:06 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Ethan Parrish Leads Team USA Water Polo Cadet Squad to Upset of Serbia

Ethan Parrish winds up for a shot against Serbia in the semifinals of the Dako Cukik Championship in Belgrade, Serbia. Parrish scored three goals. (Hannah Parrish photo)
By Peter Neushul, Noozhawk Correspondent | August 19, 2017 | 5:23 p.m.

Ethan Parrish scored a team-high three goals and assisted on the game winner, leading the USA Water Polo Cadet National Team to a stunning 8-7 upset of host Serbia in the semifinals of the Dako Cukik Championship in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Americans took the lead on a power-play goal with 44 seconds left and then held off the Serbs.

It is rare that a visiting team wins a game against the Serbs in their country.

The victory gave Team USA a 5-0 record and put them in Sunday's championship game against unbeaten Croatia.

Parrish, a sophomore at Dos Pueblos and a member of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, had two big games leading up to the semifinals. He scored three goals in a 16-4 victory over Australia on Friday and had a goal, three assists, two drawn ejections and a drawn 5-meter penalty in a 9-8 win over the Netherlands on Saturday that gave Team USA first place in their bracket.

Parrish's performance thrilled his club and high school coach, Connor Levoff.

“Ethan is among the very best pure shooters in the United States for his age, and it is great to see him generate offense from driving as well,” said Levoff.

Ethan Parrish is the younger brother of Blake Parrish, who set scoring records at Dos Pueblos and is entering his junior year at Stanford, where he's earned All-American honors. Their father, Chris Parrish, coaches for 805 Santa Barbara and won multiple CIF-Southern Section championships coaching at Dos Pueblos.

