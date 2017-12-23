Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Close In on Shutting Down Thomas Fire; Containment Rises to 70%

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:42 a.m. | December 23, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.

This story was last updated at 8:42 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters made significant progress Saturday toward full containment of the 19-day-old Thomas Fire.

The fire remained at 273,400 acres, a staggering 427 square miles, but containment rose to 70 percent, according to the Sunday morning report from incident commanders.

(The containment estimate was incorrectly posted as 78 percent Saturday evening due to a typo, according to the U.S. Forest Service.)

“The front country fire perimeter is secure,” according to the report. “Firefighters are building upon previous gains by securing established containment lines adjacent to communities and other infrastructure.

“Mop-up operations along the fire perimeter and active patrol are ongoing.”

Firing operations on the northern flank were completed Friday.

“Smoke seen today near Tule Creek was from a hotspot that flared up well within the interior of the burned area, and it posed no threat to the fire line,” according to the report.

“Some heat remains in the Bear Heaven area. Air support with water drops is being used due to steep, rugged terrain with limited access.”

Personnel assigned to the fire continued to decline, and stood at 1,586 as of Sunday morning.

The latest tally showed that 1,065 structures were destroyed by the fire, and another 280 were damaged.

Two people were killed in the wildfire: Virginia Pesola, 70, of Santa Paula, who died in a car crash while fleeing the flames soon after the fire ignited Dec. 4, and San Diego County firefighter Cory Iverson, 32, of Escondido, who died in the line of duty Dec. 14 near Fillmore.

The life of Iverson was celebrated in a San Diego memorial service Saturday.

Residents and visitors to Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are being warned they may see an increase in wildlife in local communities due to displacement from the blaze.

“Individuals who encounter these displaced animals are encouraged to maintain a safe distance, refrain from feeding them, and if a threat to humans is perceived call 9-1-1,” according to a statement from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Thursday. Ventura County residents on Highway 33 from Rose Valley north to Hartman Ranch in Ojai remain under an evacuation warning due to fire activity in the area.

Full containment is not expected until Jan. 7.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 