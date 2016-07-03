Foresters Snap Skid With 15-9 Victory

Baseball

The Foresters broke out of their slump in a big way on Sunday, roaring to a 15-9 victory over the Neptune Beach Pearl at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Winless in their last five games, the Foresters banged out 15 hits, scored seven runs in the first three innings and had 15 runs by the end of five innings. Nine players had hits on the day.

The heavy lifters were Hunter Williams, who was 3 for 3, and Steven Coe, who was 2 for 3, and Lex Kaplan, who drove in a game-high four runs. Evan Cassalotto and Hank LoForte each drove in a pair.

Miles Sandum and relievers Austin Blessing and Lucas Jacobsen did the job on the mound. Jacobsen closed the door at the end, allowing no runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

The ’Sters are back in action on Monday as they take on the Conejo Oaks in a California Collegiate League contest on the Fourth of July at Uyesaka Stadium. Game time is 4:30 p.m.