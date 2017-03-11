Freshman Savannah Tait Carries Offensive Load in San Marcos Win

Softball

Freshman Savannah Tait was an offensive powerhouse for the San Marcos softball team on Saturday. She homered twice, had two-run single, drove in five runs on the day and scored twice in an 8-0 win over Foothill Tech for third place in Runner-up Bracket at the Manlet Tournament in Simi Valley on Saturday.

The Royals (7-2) finished second in their pool to Rio Mesa, placing it in the Runner-Up Bracket. Their other loss in the tournament came against Burroughs, a Division 1 team that won the bracket.

"I’m really happy for, and proud of our girls for how they competed in this tournament against some very good competition," said coach Jeff Swann.

Tait got the Royals going in the first inning. After Aliyah Huerta-Leipner singled, she belted her first homer to right field for a 2-0 lead.



In the second, Tait singled home Sinai Miranda and Lauren Pitchford and she led off the fifth with a solo homer to right,



Claire Early, Paige Powell and Pitchford had run-scoring singles in the fifth.



Hailee Rios pitched the five-inning shutout, striking out 10 while allowing three hits, two walks and one hit batter.

