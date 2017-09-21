Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:50 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Football

Friday Night Lights: Preview of Week-4 Games

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 21, 2017 | 11:04 p.m.

Dos Pueblos (3-1, No. 6 in Division 10) at San Luis Obispo (1-2), 7 p.m. — The Chargers’ offense gets a huge boost with the return of Cyrus Wallace to the lineup. The outstanding receiver missed the first four games while recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the summer. He caught 91 passes and scored 12 touchdowns, last season. His addition should make quarterback Jake Ramirez a very happy guy. San Luis Obispo is coming off its first win in two years, beating Morro Bay, 24-10, to snap a 16-game losing streak. Pierson Mosichuk rushed for 211 yards, but he and the Tigers are up against a stingy DP defense, which has forced 23 turnovers. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

 

Channel Islands (2-2) at San Marcos (1-3), 7 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM — Both teams have suffered injuries to their starting quarterbacks. Anthony Simentales will take the snaps for the Royals, who lost Ben Partee last week to a broken finger on his throwing hand and Jacob Villarreal three weeks earlier with a fractured elbow. Channel Islands has lost two straight since starter Freddie Romero was sidelined. San Marcos coach Jason Fowle said his team has prepared for Romero to be back in the lineup for the Raiders. The Royals picked up their play in the second half of last week's loss against Hueneme. If they can start that way against Channel Islands and build a lead, they should prevail. The Pick: San Marcos.

 

Santa Barbara (2-2) at Royal (2-2), 7 p.m. — This game features two teams who run a spread offense. The Dons came out of their loss against Lompoc without any serious injuries. “We’re all healthy,” said coach JT Stone. The defense needs to make plays for Santa Barbara to come out on top. The Pick: Santa Barbara.

 

Carpinteria (1-2) vs. Viewpoint (1-1), 7 p.m., at Calabasas High — The Warriors need to get off to a better start in their second straight road game. Their pass defense will have to be sharp against a pass-happy Viewpoint team. The Pick: Viewpoint.

 

SATURDAY

Bishop Diego (4-0, No. 1 in Division 6) at  Santa Fe Christian (1-2), 2 p.m. — After beating St. Joseph last week, the Cardinals will try to avenge another loss from last season. Santa Fe Christian won 20-0 at La Playa Stadium. Most of that SFC team graduated while the majority of players on Bishop’s team experienced that defeat. SFC is coming off its first win of the season, a 58-14 rout La Jolla. Bishop has too much going for it and has gotten better with each game. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

