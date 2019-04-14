Pixel Tracker

Sunday, April 14 , 2019, 4:27 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

From Parent Classroom Volunteer to Education Advocate: Kate Parker

By Marissa Garcia for Santa Barbara Education Foundation | April 14, 2019 | 3:32 p.m.
Kate Parker
Kate Parker

As a parent volunteer in a kindergarten classroom, Kate Parker found herself in love with learning how to help five-year-olds read, understanding why teachers teach the way they do, and bonding with other students’ parents.

“My kids were just an entry point,” said Parker. “Once you're involved, you see that all children have important and often different needs.”

Parker’s volunteer experience launched her journey as a leader in education as she became the PTA president for two years at Adams Elementary School. However, her passion to help one school turned into a decade-long commitment to building a strong educational system for a stronger community.

In 2006, she was elected to the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, where she provided a parent’s point of view for 12 years.

During her time on the school board, Parker helped open access to advanced placement courses for all students, increase English learner reclassification and develop an ethnic studies requirement.

“My overarching goal has always been to serve the South Coast and make this piece of paradise someplace that families will come to and stay knowing there's a great K-12 public education system here and a great community college,” Parker said.

As of last December, Parker decided her advocacy was needed at a higher educational level and she now holds a spot on Santa Barbara City College’s Board of Trustees.

“The work does not stop, now that I'm at SBCC, there are so many brand new students each semester, trying college, looking to advance personally and professionally,” she said. “I see new challenges in how to best serve students, staff, local residents and businesses.”

At the 2019 Hope Awards, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation will honor Parker for her continuous work in improving the school experience for learners of all ages.

Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s Hope Awards will be Thursday, April 25, at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, The event includes a silent auction and reception featuring fine food and beverages from local restaurants, wineries and breweries.

Tickets are available at www.SantaBarbaraEducation.org.

Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving 15,000 students in 22 schools. For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Marissa Garcia for Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 