Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:58 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Races to Thrilling 5-2 Win Over Cal State Fullerton

The Gauchos score four times in an electrifying second half to key the victory in Big West opener

Cal State Fullerton goalkeeper Alfredo Cortez looks shocked as he watches the shot from UCSB’s Ignacio Tellechea go past him for a 3-2 Gaucho lead. Click to view larger
Cal State Fullerton goalkeeper Alfredo Cortez looks shocked as he watches the shot from UCSB’s Ignacio Tellechea go past him for a 3-2 Gaucho lead. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | September 29, 2017 | 12:21 a.m.

UCSB men’s soccer found a much-needed offensive spark Thursday night against Cal State Fullerton, scoring three times in five minutes during the second half to grab an electrifying 5-2 win in the Big West opener at Harder Stadium.

Gaucho forward Rodney Michael, who had remained aggressive through UCSB’s early-season struggles, found his breakthrough match, scoring once and assisting twice to lead his team. After a lackluster start, UCSB has won four straight (one of them in exhibition) to improve to 3-4-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. The Titans, who have knocked out the Gauchos in the past two Big West tournaments, fall to 5-4-1.

In a truly chaotic sequence that took place over just one minute of second-half action, the Gauchos scored twice and the Titans once. Over a five minute span, UCSB outscored Fullerton 3-1 to shock a Titans squad that had held the lead before pandemonium struck. The Gauchos’ offense was so frenetic during the run that the UCSB fans, who had packed Harder Stadium for the first match of the school year, were left half-elated, half-stunned when the dust finally settled.

“I thought that second goal really deflated them,” Gauchos head coach Tim Vom Steeg said about the visiting Titans. 

“We started celebrating too early (after the 57th minute goal),” said Titans head coach George Kuntz. “They gave up a goal too quickly and lost their composure. You’re up by one and the guys were too excited instead of organizing. It’s a lesson learned.”

A sloppy first-half defensive effort by UCSB left Titan midfielder Mark Hernandez isolated with Gaucho goalie Ricky Montoy at the 15th minute mark. Hernandez capitalized on the moment, dishing a clean cross on the ground to teammate Ross McPhie, who netted Fullerton’s first score.

The Gauchos quickly ramped up their attack and the effort paid off. In the 40th minute, Rodney Michael — easily the Gauchos’ speediest player — raced past a half dozen Titan defenders before zipping the ball to forward Derek Kryzda, who hammered in a shot at an angle for the equalizer.

“The critical thing about Rodney was that he was our most dangerous players through the first seven games,” Vom Steeg said. “But he was an island; he was on his own out there, because we didn’t have any play-making midfielders. Now he’s passing the ball more in situations. I don’t know if he would’ve passed four games ago. He probably would have taken the shot himself.”

Michael himself spoke about his exciting maneuver.

“At first I go slow so the defender doesn’t expect what’s coming next,” he said after the match, “so my outburst of speed surprises them and they can’t keep up with me. I’ve practiced that, and I’m pretty good at it now, I would say.”

Second-half action started quietly, but that quickly changed in the 58th minute, when Titan forward Bass Star fed a corner to his teammate Hernandez, who headed the ball in for his second goal for the night, giving Fullerton a 2-1 lead.

But from there, it was all UCSB. Gaucho forward Sahid Conteh scored on a breakaway at the 58th minute. Not 45 seconds of action later, forward Ignacio Tellechea, finding himself alone with Titan goalie Afredo Cortez, lofted a perfectly angled, neatly-placed shot for the go-ahead score.

The rapid turn of events left the Titans reeling. They had barely caught their breath when, in the 62nd minute, a UCSB sequence of dizzying volley passes put it back in Titan territory. Defender Adrian Adames reverse-kicked the ball — off an assist from teammate Michael — over a cluster of Titans for yet another score. In a matter of minutes, a 2-1 deficit had turned into a 4-2 lead for the surging Gauchos.

As though it were a victory lap, Michael scored his own goal at the 77th minute, punching through a shot in a corner formation to make the UCSB lead insurmountable.

Fullerton tried in vain to fire back, though a few of their attempts came close, including a 79th minute shot by Titan defender Sam Molz rattled over the crossbar. But the Gauchos, who with 5 goals nearly doubled their goals-total for the season, rode the momentum wave to a victory.

“The players are much more comfortable,” Vom Steeg said, “and we’re more comfortable as a staff with knowing where the players can go.”

The UCSB men will continue conference play Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against UC Riverside at Harder Stadium. The Highlanders are winless for the season after dropping their conference opener to Cal Poly Thursday night, 3-1.

Noozhawk intern Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 