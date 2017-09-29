Jake Ramirez and Cyrus Wallace Power Dos Pueblos to Senior Night Victory

Football

Quarterback Jake Ramirez threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Dos Pueblos to a 42-7 non-league, senior night victory over Hueneme on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos won their fifth straight and improved to 5-1 on the season.

The Chargers controlled the ball early and often, scoring touchdowns twice in each of the first two quarters.

Ramirez opened the scoring with a 13-yard quarterback keeper on the first drive of the game after cornerback Daniel Arzate intercepted a pass from Hueneme quarterback Robert Baca III on the Vikings' second offensive play of the game.

After another Hueneme drive ended as Erick Nisich and Matthew Molina sacked Baca on third down, the Chargers scored again on a 47-yard run from Erik Lopez.

Hueneme then strung together a 14 play, 41-yard drive into Charger territory, but Justin Padilla sacked Baca on third down, forcing a punt. The Chargers drove 80-yards on 13 plays and scored again on a nine-yard pass-and-catch from Ramirez to star receiver Cyrus Wallace. The two would connect again on a 54-yard completion to put the Chargers up 28-0. Wallace pulled down six catches for 133 yards.

Despite being held by the defender, Wallace made an incredible catch on third-and-12 to extend a Dos Pueblos scoring drive.

"It feels good just to be competing with my brothers," said Wallace. "I'm glad that my coach has trust in me to go out and make that play."

The Vikings didn't go quietly into halftime, though. Hueneme drove 88-yards on eight plays and scored on a one-yard keeper by Baca with 23 seconds remaining in the first half. On the drive, Baca hit receiver Alexander Asberry twice for 56-yards. Asberry hauled in 10 receptions for 120 yards on the night.

The second half was much of the same for both teams. Dos Pueblos scored twice in the third quarter, as Ramirez scrambled eight-yards for his final touchdown of the night and Connor Lee punched the ball in from one yard out after a being tackled at the 1-yard line at the end of a beautiful 22-yard run.

Ramirez finished the night with seven carries for 66 yards and went 11-for-14 with 184 passing yards and no interceptions. He expressed his appreciation for his offensive line after the game, saying, "I'm beyond confident. Those boys had my back tonight and I know they're going to do everything they can to block for me."

"He's just getting better and better," Dos Pueblos head coach Nate Mendoza said of Ramirez. "It's a process and he's showing progress and that's all we ask for."

Hueneme wouldn't manage another score on the night, and head coach Lui Toilolo was ejected near the end of the third quarter for arguing with the referees.

"Make your mark this year," was Mendoza's message to his team after the game. "Don't let anyone forget this 2017 team."

Dos Pueblos hosts Ventura next Friday in their Channel League opener. Ventura (3-2) lost 26-0 to Hart on Thursday

"You know they're going to be our next biggest step and we've got to prepare for them," said Wallace. "Those are the games that count."

"It's a well coached team in the top of our league for a long time so we are excited for the challenge," explained Mendoza.

