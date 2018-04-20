Gerald Carpenter: Symphony to Play Mahler’s No. 6 ‘Tragic’

Maestro Nir Kabaretti will conduct his wonderful Santa Barbara Symphony in a performance of Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 6 in a-minor, 'Tragic' (1903-04)" at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Mahler was the great discovery of my generation, the notorious Baby Boom of post-World War II America.

While Mahler's assistants, Bruno Walter and Otto Klemperer, along with the great freelancer Jascha Horenstein, championed his works steadily in the four decades following his death, it was not until 1960, when Leonard Bernstein, with the New York Philharmonic, began to record all of Mahler's symphonies as a celebration of the composer's 100th birthday, that a Mahler boom truly got under way.

(I must also give a great deal of credit to Erich Leinsdorf, who began to record Mahler's symphonies with the Boston Symphony at about the same time — in fact, the first Mahler I bought was their recording of the "First Symphony." Also, in England, Sir John Barbirolli began a similar project.)

But it was Bernstein who led the charge; Bernstein whose intense identification with Mahler's music wound up shaping the taste of young American music lovers. And so, it is only to be expected that observances of of the Bernstein centennial should lead to an outbreak of Mahler performances.

Mahler has by no means been universally beloved, even at the height of his popularity (which has, I think, been tapering off for quite some time now). His passion and extravagance put many people off.

Nevertheless, he spoke to my condition (a phrase I learned from a Quaker lady who taught English at my high school, in whose class, appropriately enough, I gave a talk on the composer that was my first success as an aesthetic evangelist), and I embraced his music the first time I heard it, and cherish him still.



For reasons I do not know, Mahler's "Sixth Symphony" gets considerably less play than the first five. To be sure, each symphony has always gone up and down in the polls, relative to the others.

One conductor may make a particularly compelling case for the "Third" or the "Fourth" or ... and then the herd instinct kicks in.

However, the "Sixth" has never been the beneficiary of such fluctuations. It would seem to have everything a Mahlerite — and I am a paid up member of the tribe — would wish for: cosmic passion, irresistible momentum, bitter irony, startling juxtapositions.

It has, moreover, one of the most exquisite of Mahler adagios (marked "Andante"). It may simply be Mahler fatigue, though I have no experience of that particular malady.

Still, I can predict with a fair degree of confidence that any fair-minded music lover who catches the first few bars will be hooked into staying the course, and wondering, at the end, where this symphony has been all their lives.



Single tickets to this concert start at $29. Tickets can be purchased from the Granada box office, by phone at 899-2222, or on line at www.granadasb.org.

