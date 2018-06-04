Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Faculty Plays Enescu and Dvořák

Members of UCSB's stellar music faculty will play a concert of chamber music at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall on the UCSB campus.

Performers include violinist Ambroise Aubrun, violist Jonathan Moerschel, cellist Jennifer Kloetzel, and pianist Robert Koenig. There will be a pre-concert lecture by Derek Katz, UCSB associate professor.

The works performed will be George Enescu’s exquisite "Aubade in C-Major for Violin, Viola, and Cello (1899)," and Antonín Dvořák’s "Quartet in Eb-Major for Violin, Viola, Cello, and Piano, Opus 87 (1889)."

Admission is free but reservations are required.

Less frequently performed than his justly famous "A-Major Piano Quintet," Dvořák’s "Eb-Major Piano Quartet" is every bit as beautiful, and quite as dramatic as the Quintet.

Every search through the extensive catalogue of Dvořák’s chamber music brings to light a new treasure.



Enescu was himself a famous violinist, a disciple of Eugène Ysaÿe and teacher of Arthur Grumiaux, Serge Blanc and Ida Haendel, and his compositions for, or featuring, the violin reflect his deep understanding of the instrument.

The "Aubade" is a lovely work, quite uncomplicated in its appeal, yet fully modern — a thumb in the eye of those who insist it is the duty of modernism to alienate the audience.

The senior member of this ensemble, Koenig, has this to say about the event: "It is such a thrill to collaborate together for the first time with these amazing musicians who are all recent additions to our world-class faculty at UCSB.

"Along with Professor Derek Katz and his insightful and stimulating pre-concert lecture, we hope to bring our students, faculty, and community a memorable and special evening of chamber music."

As noted above, admission is free, with reservation. Reservations can be made by calling the Associated Students Ticket Office, 893-2064, or visit www.music.ucsb.edu/news/purchase-tickets.



Directions and parking information can be found at www.music.ucsb.edu/about/maps.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.