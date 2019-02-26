Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, February 26 , 2019, 6:36 pm | Mostly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Westmont + Blondell + Mozart = Magic

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | February 26, 2019 | 5:22 p.m.

Westmont College will stage an exciting new production of Wolfgang Mozart's Masonic mystery opera The Magic Flute at 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, March 1, 3 and 5 in the New Vic Theater, 33 W Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

What makes this production exciting, in addition to all that youthful ardor and musical brilliance, is that it will be directed by our resident theatrical mage himself, John Blondell, with the music conducted by Michael Shasberger.

The talented young cast includes Fritz Mora as Tamino, John Butler as Papageno, Jessica Lingua as Pamina, and Michelle Vera as Oberon, the Queen of the Night.

Plugging Blondell into "Die Zauberflöte" sets all of one's aesthetic circuits aglow. Notwithstanding the two-plus centuries that separate them, it feels as if the opera were composed for this director.

One might almost say, with Melville's Ahab, "This whole act's immutably decreed. 'Twas rehearsed by thee and me a billion years before this ocean rolled."

"Few small colleges tackle these productions," said the director. "I’m proud of the departments and students who want to grapple and engage with this great material. It’s always such a joy and a marvel to work with Michael ...

"It’s the music that deeply captivates me and carries me along a series of theatrical questions of how to best express and allow it to become fully alive and present in the imaginations and hearts of the audience.

"The score has one ravishing number after the next. There is a beauty, lushness and transparency to the music that I find completely irresistible."
 
Tickets to The Magic Flute are $20 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be obtained at the door, or on line at newvictheater.com.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 