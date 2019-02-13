Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 3:22 pm | Light Rain 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Symphony Performs Beethoven and Schumann

Nir Kabaretti to conduct Beethoven’s Triple concert

Ani Aznavoorian, left, Gilles Vonsattel and Paul Huang, to play with the Santa Barbara Symphony.
Ani Aznavoorian, left, Gilles Vonsattel and Paul Huang, to play with the Santa Barbara Symphony. (David Bazemore)
By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | February 13, 2019 | 1:33 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony's February concerts — called Beethoven’s Triple — will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, in the Granada Theatre.

The concerts, conducted by Nir Kabaretti, will feature guest artists violinist Paul Huang and cellist Ani Aznavoorian, both of the Camerata Pacifica, and pianist Gilles Vonsattel.

The program consists of three works: Joseph Schwantner's "Chasing Light" (2008); Ludwig Beethoven's "Concerto in C-Major for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 56, 'Triple' " (1803); and Robert Schumann's "Symphony No. 3 in Eb-Major, Opus 97, 'Rhenish' " (1850).
 
Joseph Schwantner (born 1943, USA) is what we would have once referred to as a "modernist," but his music, though quite vigorous, is not aggressive or didactic.

"Chasing Light" is a remarkable work, adventurous and bold, exhibiting a bouquet of influences without being the slave of any of them. It has the additional virtue of having been co-commissioned by the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The first recording I bought of the Beethoven concerto was a inexpensive re-issue of a Czech Supraphon release with the Josef Suk Trio with Kurt Masur and the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. The author of the liner notes proclaimed the work "unpopular Beethoven."

Being at the time a fervent dues-paying initiate of the Beethoven cult, I was outraged. Now, in the upper reaches of maturity (though still a Beethoven worshipper), I must admit to a certain technical  justice in the annotator's remark.

The "Triple" is, without a doubt, the least popular of the composer's seven concertos. Yet, as is often the case, the popularity of the work is in no sense a judgment on its musical value.

The opening Allegro is sweeping, heroic, full of noble and beautiful tunes. The Largo is one of the most tranquil and exquisite movements Beethoven ever wrote, and leaves very little for Schubert to add.

And the closing Rondo, also proto-Schubertian, provides as satisfying a conclusion as as anyone could wish.

The "Rhenish" is by far Schumann's most successful essay in the symphonic form, sometimes anticipating Wagner or Brahms in its grandeur, other times as devout as Franck, still others as nimble as Mendelssohn. A thoroughly delightful river cruise on the Schumann Line.

This concert is generously sponsored by Samarkand (principal sponsor), Karin Jacobson and Hans Koellner, John Trotti and Karen Drown, Bob Weinman, and Peter Schlueer.

Single tickets  are $29-$135; they can be purchased from the Granada box office, 1214 State St., by phone at 805-899-2222, or online at www.granadasb.org.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Symphony or its programming, visit www.thesymphony.org/.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 