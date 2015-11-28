Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Goleta’s AppFolio on Steady Path to Expansion, Success with Cloud-Based Software

Fueled by June IPO and acquisition of pair of smaller companies, business sets plans in motion to grow staff, offices

With its roots in Goleta, AppFolio is expanding at and around its Castilian Drive headquarters. “For us, Goleta has been the spot to grow the business,” president and CEO Brian Donahoo says. “There is proximity to the university (UC Santa Barbara) where our target (hiring) market is. In general, we’re big fans of the local technology community and the lifestyle here.” Click to view larger
With its roots in Goleta, AppFolio is expanding at and around its Castilian Drive headquarters. “For us, Goleta has been the spot to grow the business,” president and CEO Brian Donahoo says. “There is proximity to the university (UC Santa Barbara) where our target (hiring) market is. In general, we’re big fans of the local technology community and the lifestyle here.” (AppFolio photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 28, 2015 | 10:50 p.m.

Cloud-based software provider AppFolio is gradually growing into its Goleta home after another stellar year, which included the milestone of going public.

President and CEO Brian Donahoo said unveiling an initial public offering (IPO) in June was just the latest advancement toward the 8-year-old company’s goal of steady financial expansion.

It’s a marathon, he said, not a sprint.

AppFolio, which provides web-based software for small- to midsized residential property management companies and law firms, is expected to earn nearly $75 million in revenue this year.

According to the company’s third-quarter earnings report, AppFolio brought in $20.3 million — an increase of 56 percent period-over-period — growing its property manager customers to 7,561 and law firm customers to 5,566.

“We said we want to be a billion-dollar sized company serving smaller companies,” Donahoo told Noozhawk. “We have a long way to go. I think what I’m proud of is, through the last eight years, we’ve had impressive sustained growth.”

AppFolio has 550 employees, with 400 working out of its engineering-focused headquarters at 50 Castilian Drive. The rest are in offices in San Diego and Texas, Donahoo said.

With its Goleta facility bursting at the seams, he said AppFolio plans to take over all of the building next door at 90 Castilian Drive by the end of 2016, after all renovations are complete.

Donahoo estimated the company occupies 20 percent of that building now, temporarily leasing up surrounding office space in the meantime.

“Probably in a year’s time, we’ve grown by 150 employees,” he said. “We’re a software company and that means we’ve got to be hiring great engineers to build great software.

Goleta-based software company AppFolio went public in June 2015 and has posted some impressive financial gains so far. Click to view larger
Goleta-based software company AppFolio went public in June 2015 and has posted some impressive financial gains so far. (Christopher Galluzzo / AppFolio photo)

“For us, Goleta has been the spot to grow the business. There is proximity to the university (UC Santa Barbara) where our target (hiring) market is. In general, we’re big fans of the local technology community and the lifestyle here.”

Part of AppFolio’s growth came from acquiring two companies within the last few years.

In April, it bought RentLinx with the goal of using its fast-growing apartment search site Show Me The Rent to allow AppFolio customers to leverage advanced vacancy marketing features.

Before that, AppFolio picked up MyCase, a web-based legal practice management software.

Both companies were small — three to eight employees — and based in San Diego, where AppFolio plans to combine offices in early 2016, Donahoo said.

“The teams of people that joined the company from those acquisitions were really just stellar,” Donahoo said. “They were both great successful technology companies at the time we bought them. Both had intense focus on customers and delivering services.

“It made sense for us to join forces.”

Donahoo thinks AppFolio has built a great foundation, one that emphasizes company culture as well as customer satisfaction.

“All of our customers usually have two stories for me,” he said. “One is how our software solution has improved their business and how they’ve been able to grow.”

The second involves being impressed with an AppFolio team member.

“It’s indicative of our culture,” he said. “We focus on really building great teams who understand who are customers are and how to help them.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 