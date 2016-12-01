Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:02 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Grant Launches Family Service Agency’s Senior Big Brothers Big Sisters Program

From left, Don Lubach, Maria McCall, Milton Brown, LaShon Kelly and Mary Robles of the Senior Programs Fund present a check to Lisa Brabo, executive director of the Family Service Agency, to support the Senior Big Brothers Big Sisters campaign. Click to view larger
From left, Don Lubach, Maria McCall, Milton Brown, LaShon Kelly and Mary Robles of the Senior Programs Fund present a check to Lisa Brabo, executive director of the Family Service Agency, to support the Senior Big Brothers Big Sisters campaign. (Family Service Agency photo)
By Jeff Davis for the Family Service Agency | December 1, 2016 | 9:50 a.m.

Thanks to funding support from a Helen Paul Memorial Grant, the Family Service Agency is announcing an intergenerational mentoring program, Senior Big Brothers Big Sisters, where adults age 55 or older will be recruited to provide life-changing mentoring for at-risk children ages 6 to 18.

“We are so grateful for this support to create a comprehensive outreach campaign as well as startup activities for this innovative mentoring initiative,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director of FSA. “While providing critically needed mentoring for at-risk youth, local seniors will be engaged in this highly rewarding volunteer experience, and supported through every step of the process in their role as a mentor.”

The $50,000 grant was awarded by the Senior Programs Fund, a Committee Advised Fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation that was established in 2016 from the assets remaining after the dissolution of the nonprofit Senior Programs of Santa Barbara, founded in 1987 by the late Helen Paul.

The Senior Big Brothers Big Sisters program matches the dire need for mentors for local youth with an untapped opportunity to engage community members age 55 or older in meaningful volunteerism. With its existing Senior Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters programs, FSA is uniquely positioned to connect seniors with critically needed volunteer opportunities.

For more information about becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, click here or call 805.735.4376.

— Jeff Davis is a publicist representing the Family Service Agency.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 