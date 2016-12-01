Grant Launches Family Service Agency’s Senior Big Brothers Big Sisters Program

Thanks to funding support from a Helen Paul Memorial Grant, the Family Service Agency is announcing an intergenerational mentoring program, Senior Big Brothers Big Sisters, where adults age 55 or older will be recruited to provide life-changing mentoring for at-risk children ages 6 to 18.

“We are so grateful for this support to create a comprehensive outreach campaign as well as startup activities for this innovative mentoring initiative,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director of FSA. “While providing critically needed mentoring for at-risk youth, local seniors will be engaged in this highly rewarding volunteer experience, and supported through every step of the process in their role as a mentor.”

The $50,000 grant was awarded by the Senior Programs Fund, a Committee Advised Fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation that was established in 2016 from the assets remaining after the dissolution of the nonprofit Senior Programs of Santa Barbara, founded in 1987 by the late Helen Paul.

The Senior Big Brothers Big Sisters program matches the dire need for mentors for local youth with an untapped opportunity to engage community members age 55 or older in meaningful volunteerism. With its existing Senior Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters programs, FSA is uniquely positioned to connect seniors with critically needed volunteer opportunities.

For more information about becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, click here or call 805.735.4376.

— Jeff Davis is a publicist representing the Family Service Agency.