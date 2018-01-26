Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:09 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Hancock Baseball Wins Season Opener, 2-1, Behind Nic Cardinal’s Gem

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | January 26, 2018 | 8:45 p.m.

Nic Cardinal struck out eight in his Bulldog debut, and freshman Ismael Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to lead the Allan Hancock College baseball team to a 2-1 win over visiting L.A Pierce Friday in both teams’ season opener. It marked the fifth straight year the Bulldogs opened the season with a victory.

Cardinal, a sophomore right-handed pitcher, scattered three hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings.  He struck out the side in the third inning and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Cardinal issued two walks and hit one batter.

Sophomore Phil Almanza struck out one and allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief, while freshman Jessie Gasca earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning. The Lompoc High School graduate struck out two and allowed two hits. The freshman recorded the final out by catching Mike Scolaro with a called third strike with two men on base.

The Bulldogs got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore right fielder Dylan Maiden drew a lead-off walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by third baseman Chad Jones. Quinntin Perez, a St. Joseph High School graduate, doubled to drive in Maiden to give Hancock an early 1-0 lead.

It remained 1-0 until the fifth when Pierce catcher Bryce Vitt led off with a triple, the first hit of the game allowed by Cardinal. He later scored on a passed ball to tie it at 1-1.

Hancock scored the game-winning run in the sixth when Perez led off with a walk and moved to second on an error. After Josh Tonascia singled, Perez scored on a sacrifice fly caught in foul territory in right field off the bat of Hernandez, a Cabrillo High School graduate, to give Hancock the lead for good at 2-1.

Pierce finished with six hits, while the Bulldogs collected five hits. Hancock sophomore Daniel Curiel and Tonascia had two hits apiece, while Perez added the team’s only extra-base hit.

The Bulldogs will host the Brahmas Saturday at 2 p.m. Hancock welcomes in Cabrillo for a 1 p.m. game on Sunday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 