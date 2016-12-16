Hancock Can’t Hang on to Late Lead

College Basketball

For the second straight night, the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team erased a halftime deficit and surged ahead in the second half. However, unlike the first game, the Bulldogs could not stay on top and dropped a 67-55 decision to L.A. Valley on Friday during the second day of the L.A. Southwest Tournament. Hancock fell to 5-8 overall. L.A. Valley improved to 4-7.

Hancock trailed 33-26 at the half after shooting 37 percent from the field. The Bulldogs surged in the second half to build a four-point lead. However, L.A. Valley tied the game at 53-53 and went on an 8-0 run to take control.

Marcellus Garrick led the Bulldogs with 13 points and five rebounds, both team highs. The sophomore went 4-for-8 from the field, and sank all five of his free throws. Shemarr Parker, a Santa Maria High School graduate, had nine points. He went 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Overall, Hancock hit 21 of its 51 shots or 41 percent. The Bulldogs shot 22 percent from 3-point range by making 4-of-18 from long range. Hancock went 9-for-14 from the free-throw line.

L.A. Valley hit nine 3-pointers on 21 attempts, and sank 14 of 21 free throws. Five Monarchs scored at least 10 points led by Kevin Cabrera, who had 15 points. The Monarchs out-rebounded Hancock 39-29.

Hancock will close out the tournament Orange Coast at 3 p.m. on Saturday.