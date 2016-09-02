Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:30 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Harris, Bishop Defense Lead the Way in Rout of Mission Prep

Cardinals throttle visiting Royals with a punishing performance

Junior John Harris ran past defenders all night long. Click to view larger
Junior John Harris ran past defenders all night long. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 2, 2016 | 10:58 p.m.

For the second straight week the Bishop Diego Cardinals defeated their opponent in shutout fashion.

After a 21-0 win last week at Righetti, Bishop (2-0) kept on rolling this Friday with a 40-0 trouncing of fellow Catholic prep school Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo.

The non-league game took place at Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium on a relatively chilly summer night.

While the weather may have been cold, Bishop Diego certainly was not.

The Cardinals compiled 431 yards of total offense while holding Mission Prep to only 127. Bishop accrued 349 rushing yards on the game.

“Our kids are pretty confident in terms of what their assignments are and they’re willing to be physical,” said Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford after the game. “When the kids are confident, they’re moving fast, and they’re physical. It’s good to see.”

Junior running back John Harris led the way for Bishop with 136 yards on 17 carries. His 4-yard score in the first quarter and 1 yard touchdown run in the second quarter put Bishop up 14-0.

Junior quarterback David Gladish went completed 7-11 passes for 75 yards on the night, adding 25 yards on six carries.

Sophomore Jack Luckhurst nailed a field goal as the second quarter expired to give the Cardinals a 17-0 halftime lead.

Senior Austin Bohnett on his way to a 65-yard touchdown run. Click to view larger
Senior Austin Bohnett on his way to a 65-yard touchdown run. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)

The second half was much of the same, although with some different names making plays.

Senior Austin Bohnett took a handoff 65 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the half.

After senior Tommy Murillo intercepted a pass by Mission Prep quarterback Bryce Fledderman, senior Mark Soracco took two carries for 28 yards, the second of which being a 9-yard touchdown run putting Bishop up 30-0.

After Luckhurst boomed a 43 yard field goal, sophomore quarterback Jake Engel connected with junior receiver Will Goodwin for a 7 yard touchdown with 10:57 remaining in the fourth quarter; marking the final score of the game.

Most of Mission Prep's offense came on the ground, with seniors Brayden Corona and Branson Morain rushing for 36 and 53 yards, respectively. Mission Prep only converted 1 of 12 third-down attempts, as the Bishop defense was simply too overpowering.

Coach Crawford credits his team's success to strong offensive and defensive line play and holding on to the ball saying, "we haven't hurt ourselves with mistakes."

Next week, Bishop Diego travels to Pasadena to face La Salle (2-0). 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Senior Tommy Murillo makes a tackle for a big loss. Murillo also recorded an interception in the third quarter. Click to view larger
Senior Tommy Murillo makes a tackle for a big loss. Murillo also recorded an interception in the third quarter. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 