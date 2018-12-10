How to Make Roasted Delicata Squash and Pomegranate Arugula Salad

Make this festive salad for Thanksgiving or your next holiday gathering. Recipe is courtesy of our Cottage Health Nutrition Department.

Ingredients

» 1¼ pounds delicata squash

» 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

» Salt, to taste

» ⅓ cup roasted sunflower seeds

» 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

» 1 teaspoon maple syrup

» ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

» Pepper, to taste

» 4 cups arugula

» ⅔ cup pomegranate seeds

» 3 ounces feta cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Wash the squash and scrape off any tough bits of skin. Slice the squash into ½-inch wide rounds. Use a spoon to scoop out the seeds from each round. Drizzle the squash with a generous tablespoon of olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. Lightly coat all surfaces of the squash with olive oil. Bake for about 30 minutes or until the squash is tender and golden, flipping halfway.

In a medium skillet over medium-low heat, toast the sunflower seeds, stirring frequently, until they are fragrant and lightly golden on the edges. Remove from heat.

In a blender, mix together the balsamic vinegar, maple syrup and Dijon mustard with a pinch of salt and pepper. Slowly add in 2 tablespoons of olive oil to emulsify. Once the squash has had a few minutes to cool, combine the arugula, pomegranate and sunflower seeds, crumbled feta and squash in a serving bowl. Toss with enough dressing to lightly coat the leaves. Serve immediately.