Investigation Underway After Discovery of Dead Man Along Highway 101 West of Goleta

A dead man was discovered along Highway 101 near Calle Real west of Goleta, prompting an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible body discovered in a secluded area on the north side of the freeway, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Sunday.

“Deputies responded and located a deceased adult male individual down an embankment,” she said.

The man has been identified, Hoover said, but his name and other details surrounding his death were being withheld because the investigation remained active.

