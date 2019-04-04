Isaac Stone Shoots a 69 to Lead Santa Barbara Over San Marcos

Isaac Stone fired a 1-under 69 to earn medalist honors and lead Santa Barbara High to a 391-430 boys golf win over San Marcos in a Channel League match on Thursday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
The Dons improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the league. San Marcos is 5-4 and 3-3 in league.
Eli Sada carded a 76, Preston Foy shot a 79, Dylan Birch an 83, Coleman Mortensen an 84 and Brooks Baay an 87.
Blake Bornand shot a 74 and Diego Palladino a 79 to lead San Marcos to its lowest round of the season.
"Despite the loss, I was still really happy with the way the boys played," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "Santa Barbara is a very good team and I think they brought out our best today."
SBHS Scores
69 - Isaac Stone (Medalist)
76 - Eli Sada
79 - Preston Foy
83 - Dylan Birch
84 - Coleman Mortensen
87 - Brooks Baay
SM Scores
Blake Bornand 74
Diego Palladino 79
Andrew Chen 89
Clayton Heimlich 93
Cole Stevens 95