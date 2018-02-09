Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:10 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jack Johnson to Headline Benefit Concert for Thomas Fire, Mud Flow Recovery Fund

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 9, 2018 | 6:45 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson is joining forces with local nonprofit organizations for a one-night-only benefit concert to raise funds for recovery efforts in the wake of the Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 flash flooding and mudslides in Montecito.

Jack Johnson & Friends will take center stage March 18 at the Santa Barbara Bowl to support the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund, as well as local nonprofit organizations working on recovery efforts and relief in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

All of the proceeds from the concert, which will start at 6 p.m., will help the victims, according to the Santa Barbara Bowl’s website.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office, 1122 N. Milpas St.

"The stretch of coast from Santa Barbara to Ventura is one of the most beautiful parts of the world with such a strong and close-knit community,” Johnson said in a statement. “It was heartbreaking to have so many events affect this region in recent months.”

Additional fundraisers to support recovery efforts are underway across the South Coast.

From 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, a cash mob is planned on Coast Village Road in Montecito. The community event will kick off near the flagpole in the Montecito Bank & Trust and Sotheby’s parking lot to raffle off gift cards to Coast Village Road businesses.

A cash mob is defined as a group of people who gather at a local business to make purchases.

The Thomas Fire, which ignited Dec. 4, 2017, burned 281,893 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 structures in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The fire was dubbed the largest wildfire in modern California history, and two people died in the blaze, including a CalFire engineer.

The Jan. 9 storm killed at least 20 people and destroyed more than 100 homes when heavy rains hit the Montecito communities below the Thomas Fire burn scar.

