Jamie Nesuhul, Abbi Hill Lead Team USA Water Polo at Intercontinental Tourney

Local players Jamie Neushul and Abbi Hill led the U.S. Women's Senior National Water Polo Team to a pair of victories at the FINA Intercontinental Tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

On Thursday, Hill scored a game-high three goals in a 13-6 victory over Kazakhstan 13-6. Hill is a junior at Dos Pueblos High.

On Friday, Neushul, a DP and Stanford alum, poured in six goals in a 16-9 victory over Japan in the tournament quarterfinals.

Team USA will play Canada in Saturday's semifinals.

Dos Pueblos senior and Stanford-bound Ryann Neushul scored a goal in the Japan game.

Their victory over Japan secured USA’s spot at May’s FINA World League Super Final in Kunshan, China.

Top-ranked Team USA are the reigning Olympic and World Champions.

Saturday’s semifinal game can be streamed live at https://www.finaauckland2018.com/livestreaming.

