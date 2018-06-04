Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:33 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Jamie Nesuhul, Abbi Hill Lead Team USA Water Polo at Intercontinental Tourney

Jamie Neushul scores six goals for Team USA in a win over Japan. Click to view larger
Jamie Neushul poured in six goals to lead Team USA past Japan in the FINA Intercontinental Tournament quarterfinals. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Noozhawk Staff Report | April 6, 2018 | 2:38 p.m.

Local players Jamie Neushul and Abbi Hill led the U.S. Women's Senior National Water Polo Team to a pair of victories at the FINA Intercontinental Tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

Abbi Hill scored three goals for Team USA against Kazakhstan. Click to view larger
Abbi Hill had three goals in a U.S. victory over Kazakhstan. (Peter Neushul photo)

On Thursday, Hill scored a game-high three goals in a 13-6 victory over Kazakhstan 13-6. Hill is a junior at Dos Pueblos High.

On Friday, Neushul, a DP and Stanford alum, poured in six goals in a 16-9 victory over Japan in the tournament quarterfinals.

Team USA will play Canada in Saturday's semifinals. 

Dos Pueblos senior and Stanford-bound Ryann Neushul  scored a goal in the Japan game.

Their victory over Japan secured USA’s spot at May’s FINA World League Super Final in Kunshan, China.  

Top-ranked Team USA are the reigning Olympic and World Champions.  

Saturday’s semifinal game can be streamed live at https://www.finaauckland2018.com/livestreaming

Peter Neushul is reporting from Auckland, New Zealand.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

