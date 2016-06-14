John Daly: Can Teaching Tolerance for All Prevent Hate Crimes?

Relationships

As many of you may already know, in one of its courses, The Key Class offers an entire class based upon acceptance of different races, political agendas, sexual orientation and religion, to name a few. We provide many examples of how we are all alike in some way or another, and that we need to look for the qualities in people that we agree with or at least will tolerate.

It seems to me that the world has become even more divided in the past 20 years than ever before. Most likely, this has occurred because the digital age has made everything accessible, more out in the open, than it was so many years ago.

The recent shootings in a gay dance club in Orlando, Fla., saddened me to the point of tears, because it emphasized to me how the minds of certain people have gotten more closed off than I can remember in my lifetime. I see this type of thinking spreading like a virus throughout the world. I find it very reminiscent of the mindset that was happening before World War II.

I question what has happened with talk and discussion of our differences. I happen to be a Christian and have followed those teachings most of my life.

I always remember when the crowd was about to stone Mary Magdalene and Jesus said, “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her.” Amazingly, this same message has been repeated in every religion I have ever studied. It may not have the same words, but it leads to the same feeling.

This thinking goes beyond a specific group or faith. As was said in the quote from Jesus above, all have done things of which they are not proud. Whether it is the bombing of a Planned Parenthood building and the killing of innocent people there or the slaughter of citizens whose only sin has been to be loyal to the flag they stand behind.

We have all been put on earth, in my opinion, to love and serve each other in any way we can. We do not have to agree with each other’s thoughts, but we need to respect them. If we do not want to be a part of their lifestyle, then we can always choose different friends.

I remember all too well living in the South in 1957. I came from Upstate New York and was astounded by the fact that there were different restrooms, water fountains and places to eat for what were known then as “colored people.”

I have watched in my lifetime those thoughts somewhat soften. Is it perfect? NO, but because of talk and discussion from each side, we have come a long way. I also remember gays being bullied and in constant danger in school. That, too, has become less of a problem, at least on the two coasts of the United States.

I began teaching tolerance for all as part of The Key Class curriculum because a staggering 89 percent of people lose their jobs because they cannot get along in the workplace. Not tolerating or considering others can have great personal consequences to one’s life and career.

If by teaching tolerance I can possibly stop one person from committing a crime of hate, or I can teach our youth to respect others, I will have made a difference.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the keys to life skills success. Click to learn more about The Key Class. John’s new book, 74 Key Life Skills for a Happy, Successful Life, is available on Amazon. Click here to receive a FREE eBook copy of The Key Class. Do you have a question about business or social etiquette? Ask John at [email protected]. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook and follow John on Twitter @johnjdalyjr. The opinions expressed are his own.