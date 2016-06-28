Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:14 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
John Daly: Summer Break ... and What It Means

By John Daly for The Key Class | @johndalyjr | June 28, 2016 | 1:45 p.m.

School’s out. All of us at The Key Class are taking a deep breath and reflecting upon the past year. We thought it important to fill you in on our progress.

Big News

» Nonprofit status was granted to Social Skills America (SSA), which has oversight of The Key Class. SSA’s mission statement is: “To support The Key Class in providing students with the necessary skills and tools to succeed in business and life.”

» Social Skills America will make donations on behalf of The Key Class more direct and to the point! While we’re on that topic, we are planning a fundraiser for Social Skills America for Sept. 8. It will be a luncheon at the Ennisbrook Clubhouse in Montecito.

» We also have retained a grant writer, Dorie Zabriskie, to assist us in our fundraising efforts.

School Progress Report

» This past school year, 1,655 students took The Key Class.

» ​We began pre- and post-testing of all our students.

» We hired Leihua Ye, a Ph.D. student in the UC Santa Barbara Political Science Department. He’s currently working on quantifiable, qualitative data on Key Class students’ progress, using both control groups and students participating in the classes. This is taking a great deal of time as he is analyzing not just passing grades but psychological progress of the students as well.

» We hired Genna Myhre, another instructor who has made it possible for us to reach many more students.

» We have been taking students’ exit survey comments to make ongoing adjustments to courses and classes. One of the key goals is to provide more hands-on interactive experience, which the students really want. So, we’re revamping even more this summer.

As you can see, it’s been a busy school year! We have already begun working on the research and revamping classes.

And, we’ll be taking a much needed vacation during July and August! So, we’ll be taking a break from our Noozhawk column for those two months, but we’ll be back in the fall with more informative articles.

Have a great and restful summer!

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the keys to life skills success. Click to learn more about The Key Class. John’s new book, 74 Key Life Skills for a Happy, Successful Life, is available on Amazon. Click here to receive a FREE eBook copy of The Key Class. Do you have a question about business or social etiquette? Ask John at [email protected]. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook and follow John on Twitter @johnjdalyjr. The opinions expressed are his own.

