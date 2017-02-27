Judy Foreman: Joanna Kerns, Marc Appleton Open Their Home to Planned Parenthood Cause

People

In wake of Women’s March and threats to Planned Parenthood funding, locals gather to learn how they can help

The contentious 2016 presidential election — with so many divergent issues at stake for our country — brought this baby boomer back into a more politically active state of action and activism.

Just as my generation was ignited by protests against the Vietnam War, racial inequality and the assassinations of some of our most talented political leaders, the last month has provided a new spark for those of us who were in college in the 1960s.

I participated in the Jan. 21 Women’s March in Santa Barbara with several close friends and thousands of locals. It was fun, exciting and inspiring. I was surprised by the outpouring of support, here and around the world.

People of all ages — women, men and and children — were declaring “Women’s rights are human rights.” It was a real grassroots experience.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider; Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara; and Jenna Tosh, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, all rallied the troops.

As you can imagine, the Women’s March was noisy, and the inadequate sound system made it a challenge to hear. So I welcomed an invitation to attend an intimate gathering at the Montecito home of actress/director Joanna Kerns and her husband, Marc Appleton, an architect, author and architectural historian.

At the event, Tosh would be speaking at length about the valuable work of Planned Parenthood and answering guests’ questions.

It may have been a cold, rainy, stay-at-home-kind of evening, but the atmosphere was abuzz with energy. After some schmoozing and refreshments, the mood turned more serious as we took their seats to hear from Tosh and Sherry Madsen, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast’s development vice president.

Kerns welcomed her guests and explained why the event was taking place at her home.

“Our family’s support for Planned Parenthood goes back to the 1950s when Marc’s mother helped open the first Planned Parenthood clinic in Tucson,” she said. “Marc and I feel Planned Parenthood and the vitally important work they do for our community, and all over the country, is under attack by many people who do not understand the breadth of its benefits.

“Marc and I feel it needs our renewed support now in this critical time more than ever.”

Tosh’s remarks were enlightening and informative. Among the facts she related to us:

» “Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit provider of health care and education, and probably many in the audience have been to or family members have used their services.”

» “Planned Parenthood has been the nation’s leading provider of reproductive health care for almost 100 years, and serving the Santa Barbara community for 52 years.”

» “Each day Planned Parenthood’s, doctors, nurses and staff open the Garden Street clinic doors to provide high-quality, professional services to meet the reproductive health-care needs of men and women on the Central Coast, which includes five health centers in San Louis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.”

During a recent visit to the Planned Parenthood clinic at 518 Garden St., I got a firsthand look at the organization’s well-equipped and professional facility.

“The vast majority of services at Planned Parenthood are sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, birth control, women’s health services, vasectomies for men, and breast and cervical cancer screening,” Tosh said.

According to Tosh, approximately 5 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services are for abortion — a hot-button topic that dominates so much of the political conversation. She said the organization receives no federal reimbursement for abortion services.

Among Planned Parenthood’s patients, 87 percent are low income and their care is reimbursed through the Medicaid system, which, Tosh said, “allows us to care for all of the 35,000 women and men who rely on us each year.” Click here for a list of Planned Parenthood services.

Many questions from the audience of varied ages over 50 were about proposals and talk in Washington, D.C., about repealing and replacing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act as well as defunding of Planned Parenthood.

“It is confusing to many as defunding is a misleading word because Planned Parenthood is not directly funded by the federal government,” Tosh acknowledged.

The Q&A ended with sharing of personal experiences and questions about how people could get involved.

“The best way to ensure you receive action alerts when we really need your help — and can be done in the comfort of your own home — is to go to www.istandwithpp.org and sign up for updates,” Tosh said.

For her part, Kerns told Noozhawk that she hoped her example of opening her home will inspire others to get involved.

“I hope this event will encourage others to hold small gatherings like this one so more people can become informed and help to protect Planned Parenthood, a safe nonjudgmental confidential care center,” she said.

Click here for more information about Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, or call 1.888.898.3806.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.