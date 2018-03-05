Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:34 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
People

Judy Foreman: Recovery Free Shop Matches Merchandise to Montecito Disaster Survivors

With style and aplomb, grassroots effort quickly provides more than wardrobes for those who have lost everything

The women behind Montecito’s Recovery Project are, from left, Susan St. John, Heather Sage, Berna Kieler and Cathy Link. The initiative’s pop-up shop in the Montecito Country Mart is serving flash flood survivors through the end of the month.
The women behind Montecito’s Recovery Project are, from left, Susan St. John, Heather Sage, Berna Kieler and Cathy Link. The initiative’s pop-up shop in the Montecito Country Mart is serving flash flood survivors through the end of the month. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk photo)
By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | March 5, 2018 | 10:40 a.m.

Montecito may have been knocked off its pedestal of paradise but it’s the people who live here who are the real treasures.

Yes, you’ll see the names of many Montecito residents on leadership boards of Santa Barbara’s top civic and philanthropic organizations. But many more quietly go about their lives doing good deeds and shunning recognition.

Never has the need for angels been more appreciated than after the back-to-back blows of the past three months. Montecitans are sad, tired and on edge. Hearing everyone’s cell phone evacuation warnings go off at the same time at Tre Lune this past Thursday felt like a bad Seinfeld episode.

One of our newest resources for TLC is The Recovery Project, a community action effort by neighbors for neighbors in response to the Thomas Fire and deadly Montecito flash flooding and mudflows.

Launched by Berna Kieler, who started providing for people first from her own closet and then by asking her friends and neighbors for “the shirts off their backs,” the initiative has been an enormous success.

Kieler was joined by friends Cathy Link, Heather Sage and Susan St. James, who helped create a dedicated home for a Recovery Free Store where survivors could find wardrobe replacements. The shop opened March 3 in Montecito Country Mart, in a vacant space donated rent-free by landlord Jim Rosenfield.

The Recovery Free Store is exclusively for disaster survivors. The quartet wanted to create a warm and welcoming space, and the pop-up shop provides nourishing soup from the Organic Soup Kitchen, another grassroots organization.

The shop features new and gently used family clothing and footwear. Local stores such as Wendy Foster, Whiskey + Leather, Hudson | Grace and Eileen Fisher have donated goods for men and women.

Is this a display of high-end merchandise or donated clothing and accessories? Yes. Click to view larger
Is this a display of high-end merchandise or donated clothing and accessories? Yes. (Judy Foreman / Noozhawk photo)

Leaving Vons the other morning, I stopped by and was impressed at how professionally merchandised the store was. The staff and volunteers help people navigate their way through all the clothes, taking time to style some outfits as they go. The staff has worked hard to create a stylish setting while personally attending to those who have lost most of their wardrobes.

Survivors are asked to provide a driver’s license or utility bill with an address.

“Anyone is welcome in the store in support with friends and family or coworkers, or to shop for victims remotely,” Kieler said. “But we hope to get the clothes to those in dire need first.”

The March 31 store closing will be a community affair, featuring food from the Organic Soup Kitchen, music and a celebration honoring the volunteers and community partners.

Donations can be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily through March 31 at the Recovery Free Shop, 1016 Coast Village Road. Hangers are appreciated.

If you or someone you know has suffered losses in this disaster, contact The Recovery Project at [email protected], or click here for more information.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 