Justin Sanders of Westmont is GSAC Pitcher of the Week

Baseball

Junior right-hander Justin Sanders has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. Sanders threw seven shutout innings on Saturday against #13 William Jessup to keep Westmont in the game.

Sanders would not factor in Saturday’s decision as the only run in the game was scored by Luke Coffey from a Bryce Morison walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

Sanders boasts a 0.90 ERA through his first three starts of the young season. He’s thrown 20 innings, given up just two runs on 12 hits while striking out 15 against three walks – giving up just one extra base hit in the process. He is also holding opposing batters to an impressive .176 batting average.

Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz said, “I am excited for Justin to receive this recognition. He is a tremendous worker and competitor. Saturday's outing in particular was a daunting one for a pitcher.

“He didn't have much offense behind him and yet he continued to throw strikes and pitch with great tempo while keeping a very talented team from scoring. His outing on Saturday was one of the brighter spots of the day for our team. I loved his competitiveness and demeanor."

Westmont has run out to their best start in program history as they won their first 10 games of the season and now holds an 11-2 record and is 2-2 in GSAC play. The Warriors will play host to OUAZ (Ariz.) in a four-game series this weekend with doubleheaders starting at 11:00 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.